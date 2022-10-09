Bills QB Josh Allen becomes the third QB ever to reach this unreal feat after dominant first half vs. Steelers

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen just continues to bolster his resume for the 2022 NFL MVP award.

On the heels of a sluggish outing in throwing the football against the Baltimore Ravens last week, Allen orchestrated a first half for the ages in the Bills’ Week 5 home clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He tallied an astounding 348 passing yards and four passing touchdowns off of a mere 14 passes completed in the opening 30 minutes of the contest.

Allen connected with Gabriel Davis for a pair of 60-plus yard touchdowns and then got Stefon Diggs involved in the fun by completing a 15-yard touchdown pass to him in the second quarter.

This keen pass from Allen was a historic one for him, as he reached 150 offensive touchdowns in 66 regular season games played. He became the third quarterback in NFL history to score at least 150 offensive touchdowns in 66 or fewer games in regular season play, joining Kansas City Chiefs passer Patrick Mahomes (60) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino (61).

Overall, Allen added a fourth passing touchdown later in the second quarter. He has recorded 117 touchdown passes, 33 rushing scores, and one receiving touchdown in his ongoing run with the reigning AFC East champions.

Allen sure is making a strong case to be the early frontrunner for this season’s NFL MVP honor.