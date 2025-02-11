A staffer working in the Buffalo Bills mailroom is giving praise back to team quarterback Josh Allen. A man known as “Slick Rick” got emotional because he was thanked by Allen when the quarterback won the MVP award at NFL Honors this year.

In Allen's acceptance speech, he thanked Rick as well as Bills fans, management and teammates. Once the speech ended, people immediately started asking themselves, who is “Slick Rick?”

“Slick Rick” is actually Roderick Morrow, who works in the Bills mail room. Morrow got emotional in an interview with Buffalo TV station WKBW, when discussing what it meant to him to be thanked by Allen.

“It's still like a dream,” Morrow said in the interview while holding back tears. “Even though I work here, I don't like this publicity, I'm just down to earth.”

Allen clearly knows who “Slick Rick” is, as he was thanked personally in his speech. Now, Bills fans are getting to know the man who made such an impression on the quarterback.

The Bills quarterback Allen helped lead the team to this year's AFC Championship game, but the squad lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills and Josh Allen had a great season

Allen is truly a terrific quarterback, and he had a great 2024 season. The Bills gunslinger finished the campaign with 3,731 passing yards and 28 touchdowns, with just six interceptions.

The Bills quarterback won the MVP award this season over some truly worthy competitors. They include: Saquon Barkley, Jared Goff, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson. Allen received 27 first-place votes, while Jackson received 23.

The Bills quarterback became the first player in NFL history to have five consecutive seasons with at least 40 total touchdowns, per the Associated Press.

Allen and the Bills are still looking for a Super Bowl appearance, however. The team came close yet again this season, but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. Bills fans everywhere are hoping Allen can finally get over that hump in 2025.

In recent months, Allen has also become more of a celebrity than even a football player. This is because he's engaged to Academy Award nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld. Steinfeld starred in the streaming show Dickinson and won honors for her performance in the movie True Grit. Their romance has captured the heart of Bills fans, who have shown support for their relationship.

Bills fans, including “Slick Rick,” are hoping the future is bright for Allen and their team.