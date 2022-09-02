Stefon Diggs drops Josh Allen truth bomb that will catch Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady’s attention

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs made a bold Josh Allen claim on the Pat McAfee show on Friday. Diggs stated that Allen is the best quarterback in the NFL right now.

“Josh Allen in my opinion is the best quarterback in the league,” Diggs said. “I’m not just saying that just because he’s my quarterback.”

There are plenty of people around the NFL who consider Josh Allen to be the best QB in football. But there are others who believe that players such as Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and/or Aaron Rodgers are better. Brady was even listed as the the top player on the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2022.

Nevertheless, Allen is certainly coming into his own. The Bills QB has recorded at least 4,400 passing yards in each of the past two seasons. He fired 37 touchdown passes in 2020 and 36 in 2021. His consistent development has many experts predicting that he will win the NFL MVP this year.

Stefon Diggs’ praise of Josh Allen makes sense. All that talented wide receivers need is a QB who is going to feed them accurate passes. Their playmaking ability will ultimately take care of the rest. Allen and Diggs have developed into one of the best QB-WR duo’s in the league. But Diggs made it clear that he was not just calling Allen the best because they are teammates.

Josh Allen is looking to lead the Bills to the Super Bowl this season. Buffalo made a deep playoff run last year but fell just short in the postseason. If he wins a Super Bowl in 2022, that will likely end any debate about which QB is best.