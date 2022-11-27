Published November 27, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been on fire this season. As the No. 1 target downfield in the high-flying offense of the Bills, Diggs always makes sure that he delivers for his team. So good Diggs has been so far in his NFL career that he has managed to join an extremely exclusive statistical club that only six other names in the history of the league are part of (h/t Redditor SnowmanMat).

Diggs, who already has 3,870 receiving yards with the Bills, is the seventh member of the club consisting only of players who have cracked the top 10 of different franchises’ all-time receiving yards lists.

Diggs joins Vincent Jackson, Mark Carrier, Joey Galloway, Derrick Mason, Tony Gonzalez, and Anquan Boldin in that exclusive group.

Before he landed in Buffalo, Diggs was already a star wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings. With the Vikings, Diggs had racked up a total of 4,623 receiving yards on 365 receptions to go with 30 touchdowns. He is close to surpassing his Vikings total with the Bills, and he might even accomplish that before the end of the 2022 NFL season, considering the pace he is on and the healthy offensive environment of the Bills’ attack that is led by quarterback Josh Allen.

So far this season, Diggs has played 11 games with the Bills and collected 1,110 receiving yards with nine touchdowns on 84 receptions. He has recorded at least 100 yards in six games this season and with six more games remaining on the Bills’ schedule, there should be a ton more receiving yards left to pick up for the 39-year-old Bills wideout.