The Buffalo Bills have one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL in Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Diggs backs this claim up, as he states that Davis would be a wide receiver one without himself on the roster, reports Yahoo Sports' David De Cristofaro.

“I feel like Gabe Davis will have a breakout year. I feel like he had got nicked up a little early last year, but I think this year he’s gonna have an amazing year. He’s damn near wide receiver one in my eyes. I feel like if I wasn’t here, Gabe Davis would be a WR1 and it’s something that I can hang my hat on when I say that. He’s an extremely hard worker.”

Stefon Diggs doesn't mince any words when speaking on his wide receiver teammate Gabe Davis. Davis has shown in the past that he can be an elite threat, and Diggs is right that Davis did suffer some injuries last year that could have resulted in his down season.

The Bills would love to see Gabe Davis turn into a bona fide wide receiver one this year alongside Stefon Diggs. They already have a lethal offensive unit, so Davis playing at Diggs' level would be a very scary sight for opposing defenses.

Overall, the Bills have Super Bowl aspirations this year in what is a championship or bust season. Having both Diggs and Davis playing at wide receiver one levels for them will do wonders for their hopes of securing a ring.