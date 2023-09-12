Stefon Diggs is a savage for this one. The Buffalo Bills wide receiver trolled the New York Jets after he scored the first touchdown of Monday night's game between the two AFC East squads, as he immediately rapped Sexyy Red's “SkeeYee.”

Stefon Diggs trolled the Jets by rapping “SkeeYee” after scoring a TD 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/J6F2rtKT3t — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 12, 2023

For the uninitiated, that song got a little bit of shine during the offseason when the Jets requested for and vibed on to SkeeYee during one of their practices.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Stefon Diggs' touchdown broke a 3-3 tie in the second quarter. The Bills were the first team to put points on the board in the contest on a 40-yard field goal by Tyler Bass. The Jets pulled even in the second quarter off a Greg Zuerlein field goal from 26 yards out. Later on, Bills quarterback Josh Allen hooked up with his top weapon downfield, finding Diggs for a five-yard touchdown score.

Diggs' celebration also added to the bitterness of the night for the Jets and their fans. New York got to a devastating start not just to the game but to the 2023 NFL regular season, with superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffering an injury that is feared to be a serious one. Rodgers exited during the first series of the game with what appears to be a lower-body injury after taking a sack from Bills pass rusher Leonard Floyd.

Stefon Diggs, who signed a four-year, $96 million extension with Buffalo in 2022, is coming off a stellar 2022 campaign with the Bills in which he collected a total of 1,429 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns (a career-high) on 108 receptions and 154 targets.