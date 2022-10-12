Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen are a match made in heaven, serving as the lynchpin for the Buffalo Bills’ offensive attack.

Diggs, who came to Buffalo via trade in 2020, has turned into a bona fide top three wide receiver ever since joining forces with Allen, making the Pro Bowl in 2020 and 2021 while also garnering an All-Pro selection in their first season together.

In a recent sitdown with the Bills’ new addition Von Miller on his VonCast podcast, Stefon Diggs spoke candidly on his first true conversation with Josh Allen and the only request the QB asked of him before they both broke out together.

“When I first met him, I tell people this story all the time, I was like, ‘I think you’re a good a– quarterback. I’m not capping when I say that’.

He said, ‘I’m not going to ask much of you. … Just get open and catch the ball. I don’t care how you do it, I don’t care none of that, just get open and catch the ball,” said Stefon Diggs of his first conversation with Josh Allen.

"[Josh Allen] really changed my career. … This that quarterback that God had for me" 💯 pic.twitter.com/Fj1dcWO5qF — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 12, 2022

With the way the two play, it certainly feels like connecting with one another is just as simple as that. Sometimes the less complicated the relationship, the more you enable each other to grow.

“From that point on, we was hooping. To this point now, it’s like s–t how good can we be? If you’ve got a good quarterback, you’ve got something. And I’m grateful because I’ve had some good quarterbacks in the past, shoutout to them, but this that quarterback that God had for me at the end of the tunnel.”

Both Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have made each other’s lives infinitely easier and will only get more potent as their familiarity with one another grows.