The Josh Allen weapon that is helping Bills prepare for Lamar Jackson in Week 4

The Buffalo Bills are coming off their first loss of the season at the hands of the Miami Dolphins, and another difficult test awaits in Week 4 in Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. In order to prepare for the dual-threat quarterback, the Bills utilized some unique practice methods throughout the week. Via Sal Capaccio, the Bills had speedy wide receiver Tavon Austin mimicking Jackson during practice so the defense could get a feel of how to best cover the Ravens’ superstar.

Bills WR Tavon Austin has been playing the part of Lamar Jackson at practice this week to try and better prepare to face the Ravens QB. — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) September 29, 2022

It’s an interesting tactic, for sure, but one that makes some sense. Jackson’s ability to make plays outside of the pocket is one of his biggest weapons, and it’s his legs that enable him to do that. The Bills’ idea to use Austin to replicate Jackson’s ability to scramble could be valuable ahead of the crucial matchup on Sunday.

Austin, of course, was a college football superstar at West Virginia, where he frequently went viral for using his insane speed to make big plays. While his NFL career never reached that level of stardom, he’s finding unique roles to contribute to the team. The Bills are just the latest team to find an interesting way to make use of his talent, and they’ll be hoping his replication was close enough to that of Jackson for the exercise to have been worthwhile.

Bills vs. Ravens figures to be one of the highlights of the NFL Sunday slate in Week 4, and both teams will be keen to pick up a win and improve to 3-1 on the year. The Bills know stopping Lamar Jackson is crucial toward stopping the Ravens, and they’re exploring various avenues in practice to try and shut him down.