Bills quarterback Josh Allen got a lecture from former Patriots QB Tom Brady on taking too many risks with his throws.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and former New England Patriots QB Tom Brady were rivals back at the beginning of Allen’s NFL career and the end of Brady’s tenure in New England. Now, the two have a close relationship, with Brady calling Allen his “oldest son.” And as Allen’s QB father figure, Brady says he offers scolding advice to the Bills QB about his risk-taking.

“He’s like my oldest son,” Brady laughed on his Let’s Go! Podcast. “I try to tell him, but in the end, he’s just got to do it his way. Speaking from a few years of experience, he still just wants to do it his way.”

Brady, 46, was quick to mention that he thinks Allen, 27, is too old to actually be his son. However, Brady’s co-host Jim Gray pointed out that Allen is closer in age to Brady’s actual oldest son, 13-year-old Jack, than to the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller.

After giving that insight into his relationship with Allen, Brady gave the perfect dad-style lecture to the Bills QB about taking fewer risks as a quarterback.

“From my standpoint, Josh is right, and a lot of playing quarterback, in the end, is about mitigating risk,” Brady explained. “For example, you could throw a ball into tight coverage and go, ‘Look, you know, sometimes you just gotta make throws into tight coverage.’ Or sometimes, you can just throw the ball to a guy that may be a little bit more open and gain a few less yards. That’s my point.”

Tom Brady made a career of checking the ball down and moving the sticks and became the greatest of all time doing so. Josh Allen on the other hand, who has far more physical talent than Brady, is a risk-taker, which will sometimes lose games for the Bills. He currently has eight interceptions this season, which puts him on pace for a career-high of 16 or more.

Bills fans surely hope that Allen takes Brady’s advice, although they likely don’t like that the guidance is coming from a quarterback who tortured Buffalo for two decades.