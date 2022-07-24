Tre’Davious White’s unfortunate ACL injury last season caused some serious concerns for the Buffalo Bills. White has been one of the best cornerbacks in the league, and losing him to injury severely hurt the team’s defense. That was apparent during their Divisional Round clash against the Kansas City Chiefs, when their secondary without White gave up two big plays late in regulation.

Because of that, the Bills mafia is looking forward to seeing Tre’Davious White back in action for the team again. Unfortunately, they won’t be seeing him in training camp just yet. The team has placed their star corner on the Physically Unable to Perform list as he continues his rehab from injury. (via Sal Capaccio)

Roger Saffold has injured ribs from a car accident. He will start on NFI Tre’Davious White, Ike Boettger, and Eli Ankou start on PUP — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) July 24, 2022

The good news is that White’s rehab seems to be going well, based on Ian Rapoport’s judgment.

#Bills star CB Tre'Davious White will be among the players beginning training camp on the PUP list as he continues to recover from a torn ACL. Sounds like he’s in a good place in his rehab, though. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2022

The Bills did make some improvements to their defense in the offseason, though it wasn’t on their secondary. Their big acquisition was two-time Super Bowl winner Von Miller, who is one of the best edge rushers of their generation. It seems like Buffalo is counting on White’s eventual return to bolster their secondary in the season.

That’s not to say that their defensive back rotation isn’t good: far from it, actually. The Bills boast two extremely talented safeties in Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. However, based on their playoff appearance last year, it does seem like White is the glue that holds this defense together.

The Bills are on the cusp of being legitimate title contenders, if they’re not there already. We’ll see if this team can finally deliver on their potential and bring a Super Bowl to Buffalo next season.