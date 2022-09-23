The Buffalo Bills have been the clear frontrunners for the Super Bowl trophy this year. Their first two games have been blowouts against the reigning champions and the reigning first seed of the AFC. They’ve done this off the back of Josh Allen’s brilliance and their defense clamping down their opponents.

Unfortunately, that defense will lack some of its teeth for the next game. Heading into Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins, several key Bills defenders have been ruled out. These include safety Micah Hyde, cornerback Dane Jackson, and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. This is bad news, especially against a team with a scorching-hot offense like Miami. (via Ari Meirov)

#Bills S Micah Hyde (neck), DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and CB Dane Jackson (neck) have all been ruled out for Sunday vs. the Dolphins. Big-time defensive playmakers. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 23, 2022

This list still doesn’t include Bills safety Jordan Poyer, who is still recovering from a foot injury, and CB Tre’Davious White, who is on the PUP list. All in all, this is bad news for the team. Their secondary, in particular, is in tatters, with almost all of their starters being knocked out for the game.

The good news for Bills Mafia is that they have an offense that can pick up the slack for an ailing defense. Josh Allen has been a monster in the first two weeks. His athleticism and cannon arm have helped the team to some big wins against big opponents. The rise of Gabriel Davis and the continued productivity from Stefon Diggs have also helped the team.

The Bills will have their hands full against a Dolphins team fresh off a massive comeback against the Baltimore Ravens. Buffalo will need to suppress Miami’s wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle without their secondary. It’s a tall task, but these are the obstacles teams need to pass to prove they’re worthy of the Super Bowl.