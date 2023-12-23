Two Bills defenders were fined over $33,000 total for their dirty hits on Dak Prescott.

Dak Prescott took some hard shots in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills. There were two separate incidences where the Dallas Cowboys quarterback slid, but still received a hit from a defender. As a result, the NFL has dished out over $33,000 of fines for what looked like dirty hits.

Tyler Dodson and Taylor Rapp both received a fine for their hits on Dak Prescott, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Dodson is being fined $11,167, while Rapp was fined $21,855.

Dodson made a head-to-head collision with the Cowboys' quarterback while he was sliding. It resulted in an immediate penalty. Luckily, Prescott was not seriously hurt.

The NFL fined #Bills LB Tyrel Dodson $11,167 for this hit on #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott last week. Buffalo S Taylor Rapp was fined $21,855 for a separate play.pic.twitter.com/tjwU1fs5fg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 23, 2023

Meanwhile, Rapp's hit was a bit worse. It nearly caused an on-field brawl, as Cowboys' guard, Zack Martin immediately got in Taylor Rapp's face. It's safe to say, there was no love lost between the Cowboys and the Bills in Week 15.

Dak Prescott scrambles for a first down, slides and gets hit on the slide by Bills safety Taylor Rapp. Cowboys RG Zack Martin took umbrage with that real quick, and came in to wipe out Rapp in a hurry. pic.twitter.com/FHY73AM8YF — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) December 17, 2023

Sometimes, the fines the NFL dish out are highly questionable. However, these two hits the Bills delivered on Dak Prescott deserved some kind of fine. In both situations, it appeared Dodson and Rapp may have been head hunting a little bit. On the other hand, sometimes it's hard to prevent the collision from happening once the quarterback decides to slide.

Overall, we're just glad Prescott is okay. He's currently an MVP candidate and it would be brutal to see him out with an injury. Additionally, hopefully these fines are a wake up call for the Bills' defenders. Both Tyrel Dodson and Taylor Rapp should put this behind them and just focus on playing the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night.