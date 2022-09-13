Von Miller sends Odell Beckham Jr. another Bills recruiting message

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has yet again attempted to recruit Odell Beckham Jr to the team.

During the Von Cast on Bleacher Report, Miller spoke about the Bills’ week one matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Before the game, the Rams revealed their Super Bowl banner. Both Miller and Beckham Jr were a part of this Super Bowl-winning team. This led to Beckham Jr being in attendance.

Miller spoke about his return to Los Angeles, and the way that he was acknowledged by fans. He also was sure to include a nod to Beckham Jr.

He stated, “The reception was good, we dropped the banner. It was my second Super Bowl. You know, to do it with Odell, it was crazy.”

“To have him there and go through that whole run … it was cool. … Hopefully we can run it back in Buffalo.” Von Miller reflects on his return to L.A. with OBJ and how he recruited him to the Rams 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gWUSo1sPEK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2022

Von Miller went on to say, “You know, I remember talking to him(Odell), whenever the Browns let him go, I remember talking to him like “hey man, come to LA. We could team up. We could go chase this ring.” LA is a place where we have obviously spent a whole lot of time, even before we played for the Rams.”

Miller finished up, saying, “To have him there and go through that whole run, to say stuff, and really just talk it into existence way back in November, it was cool. I’ll never forget my time in LA. I’ll never forget any of my teammates, never forget my time with Odell. His locker was right across from mine. You know, hopefully, we can run it back here in Buffalo.”

Beckham Jr is currently still recovering from a torn ACL. His expected comeback is somewhere around November.

With how Miller and this Bills team started the season, they could be headed on a path to a Super Bowl. Adding Beckham Jr to that would only make it a little easier.