The Buffalo Bills conclude their preseason this Saturday in Chicago when they take on the Bears. Bills fans will get another preseason glimpse at quarterback Josh Allen as he and the rest of the starters plan to play.

Sean McDermott announced Thursday that his starters will not sit out this game, per Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic.

The Bills did not play Josh Allen or many of the offensive starters in game one, a 23-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts , but Allen and co. did play in game two. During the 27-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Allen completed seven of ten passes for 64 yards. Several other starters made contributions including wide receivers Gabriel Davis and Stefon Diggs. Diggs caught two passes for 22 yards and Davis also caught a couple passes for 29 yards. Rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid came down with three receptions for 45 yards. On the defensive side, defensive end Gregory Rousseau put up a sack.

Even with solid production statistically from key offensive and defensive players, the Bills still weren't satisfied with the performance. The offensive line in particular looked shaky on one play when Allen was sacked for a big loss after scrambling across the left side of the field.

Josh Allen is some experience to watch.. Did he try to go back to throw the ball after already crossing the line of scrimmage? pic.twitter.com/BlBPwvmfsW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 19, 2023

The Bills definitely want to see more sharpness from the offense in their last game before the regular season. As the AFC and AFC East only become more crowded with the addition of Aaron Rodgers, Bills Mafia definitely needs Josh Allen firing on all cylinders this season to avoid another playoff exit in the divisional round.