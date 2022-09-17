Bills WR Stefon Diggs hit with $10,609 fine for taunting Rams’ Jalen Ramsey after TD

One of the must-watch duels from the Buffalo Bills’ Week 1 opener against the Los Angeles Rams centered on the coverage matchup between cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wideout Stefon Diggs. By the end of the game, Diggs had the last laugh.

Diggs hauled in eight receptions for 122 receiving yards and one touchdown in the game. Ramsey allowed five catches for 92 receiving yards to Diggs, including the stout 53-yard touchdown that put the finishing touches on a convincing road victory for Josh Allen and company.

Diggs shared some words with Ramsey following the play, but all the veteran cornerback could do was walk off the field after having no answer for the wideout’s keen speed in the open field.

Diggs now has to pay up for taunting Ramsey, as the NFL handed him a $10,609 fine on Saturday for unsportsmanlike conduct, although no flag ended up being thrown after the play.

The NFL fined #Bills WR Stefon Diggs $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct — taunting #Rams CB Jalen Ramsey after Diggs’ long touchdown in last week’s opener. No flag was thrown. pic.twitter.com/xtGNQdMxgW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 17, 2022

While Diggs and Ramsey did go back and forth with each throughout the matchup, there is no bad blood between the two. During a press conference on Wednesday, Diggs clarified that the trash talk that he directed toward Ramsey was essentially nothing “personal.”

“It’s not so much personal, it’s more so the rapport you build with your quarterback,” Diggs said.

“If you want to get away from me, it’s going to be pretty hard because I go against a good guy every week.”

Overall, Diggs, according to Spotrac, has now been issued seven total fines over the course of his career. For now, he sure has his attention set on the Bills’ upcoming Week 2 clash against the Tennessee Titans.