By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a Super Bowl run and signed veteran WR Cole Beasley this week to fortify the offense ahead of the final stretch of the regular season. Despite addressing the position with the Beasley reunion, Bills GM Brandon Beane indicated Wednesday that the organization is not out of the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes, via Ari Meirov of My Sports Update.

Per Meirov:

“Bills GM Brandon Beane told reporters that signing Cole Beasley does not take them out of signing Odell Beckham Jr.”

Beasley reportedly informed the Bills over Thanksgiving he’d be willing to come out of retirement in order to return to Buffalo. The Bills took him up on that offer and signed him for the remainder of the season. They could further upgrade the offense by signing Beckham Jr., which Beane suggests remains a possibility.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been linked with various teams, mainly the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Bills. He recently visited the Cowboys amid their efforts to lure him to Dallas, though things didn’t seem overly optimistic in the aftermath, particularly in regard to the knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl.

Adding Beasley and Beckham Jr. to a wide receivers room that already consists of talented players such as Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis would take the Bills’ offense up to a whole new level, and would further enhance their chances of winning the Super Bowl in 2022.

At 10-3, the Bills hold a two-game lead in the AFC East and will look to end the season on a strong note with matchups against the Dolphins, Bears, Bengals, and Patriots looming.