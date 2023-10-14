It's been a bit stop-and-start for Sean McDermott's team heading into this New York Giants-Buffalo Bills Week 6 matchup. It's undeniable that at their best, the Bills (3-2) can beat any team in the NFL. And the stretch from Weeks 2 to 4 illustrated how dominant they could be. They blew out teams one would expect them to (the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders) before throttling the Miami Dolphins, a team that was coming off a historic offensive performance. With that said, ahead of the game, we now make out Bills Wek 6 predictions.

It's worth noting that Buffalo also lost to a New York Jets squad that was basically operating without a quarterback in Week 1 on Monday Night Football. And while travelling to London to play a game presents its own issues, the Jacksonville Jaguars ran all over the Bills en route to a 25-20 win in Week 5, with RB Travis Etienne Jr. going off for 136 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Luckily for the Bills, the opponent limping into Orchard Park this Sunday might not even be as good as its one win in five tries indicates. The Giants' (1-4) injury report might require two sittings to get through with all the names on it. More importantly, many of the afflicted are starters.

With that, let's get into some bold Bills Week 6 and celebrate our correctness later.

3. Multiple sacks for Von Miller

Von Miller is as imposing a pass-rusher as there is in the NFL when he's rolling. The Giants' regular starting offensive line would have their hands full with No. 40. But New York won't be fielding their best protection for whichever of Daniel Jones or Tyrod Taylor they roll out at QB. OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) and C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) are both looking like doubts to play on Sunday night.

Miller only made his 2023 debut last week, and had a quiet day due to his being on a “pitch count” as he eases into action following last season's ACL tear. But an already bad offensive line missing multiple starters is a lovely invitation for Miller to get his first sack of the season, and then to pile on from there. We don't know who will be playing QB for the Giants yet, but whoever it is better get used to the idea of Miller in his face.

2. Damien Harris produces best rushing total this season

The Bills' running game has been a two-man show this season. RB James Cook is the clear-cut lead back for Buffalo, while QB Josh Allen soaks up plenty of volume himself on the ground. It doesn't leave much for those lower on the depth chart: the best rushing performance outside of Cook and Allen is RB Damien Harris' 33-yard effort against the Raiders in Week 2.

Let's say Harris bests that on Sunday night though, with an outside shot of out-producing even Cook. The main reason being, this game could easily turn into a blowout. If Allen dominates through the air and the Giants struggle on offense, the Bills will be able to ease up on the gas and get their starters some rest. If that's the case, why not feed Harris and try to get him into a groove? It can't hurt to have another weapon for Allen producing, and worst comes to worst, Harris can wear down the Giants defense and the clock.

And speaking of a potential struggle for the Giants moving the ball…

1.The Bills become the second team to shutout the Giants this year

The Giants are averaging 12.4 points a game this season. They were shutout by the Dallas Cowboys and managed three points against the Seattle Seahawks. In two other games, they failed to get to 20 points. It's a bad offense.

It's a bad offense that looks to be down two starting linemen, quite likely its quarterback Daniel Jones due to a neck injury, TE Darren Waller (groin), and WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee). Oh yeah, and their best playmaker on offense, RB Saquon Barkley, hasn't played in three weeks as he battles a high-ankle sprain.

Meanwhile, just four teams surrender fewer points per game than the Bills. Coach Brian Daboll was lauded for shaping the Giants into a playoff team last season despite some roster limitations. But this season the magic hasn't been there, and now, Daboll is fielding a team that might struggle to score against some of college football's best defenses.

We won't waste a bold prediction on the Bills winning, but posting a doughnut hole on defense is certainly on the table.