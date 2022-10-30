The Buffalo Bills could be among the teams looking to load up at the trade deadline ahead of a possible Super Bowl run this year. One area the Bills could stand to improve upon is the running back position, and recent rumors claim that Buffalo has called the New Orleans Saints to gauge a potential Alvin Kamara trade. According to Jay Glazer, the Bills have opened the dialogue with the Saints in hopes of potentially prying the star running back away from the struggling NFC South squad.

While it seems the talks are just preliminary at this juncture, things can heat up quickly, so this is surely an eye-opening rumor to emerge with the trade deadline looming less than a week away.

Glazer indicates that the Bills’ initial attempts to get a Kamara trade rolling were “rebuffed,” but that doesn’t mean the two sides can’t work something out ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

The Bills were one of the teams linked to Christian McCaffrey, but the Panthers ended up trading him to the 49ers for a haul of draft picks. It would make sense for Kamara to be a suitable backup option after missing out on McCaffrey.

The Saints are 2-5 on the season and have underperformed in the first half of the season. That could make them more willing to move on from Kamara in order to get some key draft capital to re-tool toward the future, and if they do end up ready to deal him, the Bills will surely be at the forefront of his market.

This season, Kamara has rushed 77 times for 351 yards across five games. He’s caught 24 receptions on 35 targets for 191 yards during that span. The 27-year-old has yet to score a touchdown this season, which is shocking considering the role he has in the offense. Sticking him in the Bills’ offense would be a lethal combination and would provide Josh Allen with another devastating and versatile weapon to work with.