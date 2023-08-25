It is the final tune-up for the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears before the games count. It is time to continue our NFL Preseason odds series with a Bills-Bears prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Bills enter the final preseason game with a 1-1 record. The Bills lost last week in their game with the Steelers. Josh Allen got his first pre-season action in the game, and while he looked solid going 7-10, he did not throw a touchdown, and the Bills struggled to score. Meanwhile, the defense was beaten up in the first quarter. Jaylen Warren took a 62-yard run to the house, while Kenny Pickett threw a 25-yard touchdown to Pat Freiermuth. The Bills were not able to score until the fourth quarter when they got the ball at the two-yard line and ran it in. They did have a sustained drive at the end of the fourth ending with a Justin Shorter touchdown reception. While starters will most likely not be on the field in this one, the biggest story for the Bills may be off the field and the drama with Stephan Diggs.

The Bears also come in off a loss. It was a battle of backup quarterbacks with the Colts. The Bears sent out Nathan Peterman, Tyson Bagent, and PJ Walker to play. Meanwhile, the Colts sent Sam Ehlinger and Gardner Minshew out to play quarterback for them. The Bears defense did well for most of the game but the Colts did score 17 points in the fourth quarter to take the win. The biggest news for the Bears is also off the field. They are showing interest in a new running back, and acquiring Jonathan Taylor from the Colts.

Here are the Bills-Bears Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Bills-Bears Odds

Buffalo Bills: -2.5 (-115)

Chicago Bears: +2.5 (-105)

Over: 39.5 (-110)

Under: 39.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bills vs. Bears

TV: CBS4 (Buffalo), FOX32 (Chicago)

Stream: FuboTV, NFL+

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

The Bills will most likely not be sending out Josh Allen in this one, meaning the Bills' two backups will be in. That is Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley. Matt Barkley is 21-27 in the preseason for 265 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Meanwhile, Kyle Allen is 20-30 with 234 yards a touchdown, and an interception. Kyle Allen shined in the preseason game against the Steelers, while Barkley struggled. Still, it was reversed in the first game. This will be a battle to be the backup and could be a battle for the roster spot.

Consequently, the Bills will be looking at who is going to be catching balls from Josh Allen. Gabe Davis is enriched as a starter, but there is the slot spot, which right now is Trent Sherfield, Plus, if Diggs is traded, there are more passes to go around. Justin Shorter has been solid so far in the pre-season, with 47 yards and a touchdown. Andy Isabella has four receptions for 61 yards but has not found the endzone. Finally, Tyrell Shavers has 45 yards and a touchdown in this game.

The Bills defense also needs to step up in this one. While they got beat up in the first quarter with the Steelers starters, they were much better as the game wore on. They did give up a touchdown to Mitch Trubisky in the second quarter, but came out in the second half great. The Bills held the Steelers to two field goals in the third quarter and not a point in the fourth. If they can play like that against the Bear's backups, they should be able to cover this game.

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread

The defense will be an issue for the Bears. They started the game hot against the Colts starters, but when the backups came in, they struggled. They allowed Sam Ehlinger to go for 124 on 9-14 passing. Meanwhile, he ran for 60 yards and a touchdown. With two quarterbacks both better than Ehlinger on the Bills, they will need to step up in this one to make it a competitive game.

Meanwhile, there is the battle for the backup job behind Justin Fields. Tyson Bagnet was amazing last game. He ran a touchdown in, while also going nine for ten passing and 76 yards. Bagnet has been good so far in the preseason and has the top quarterback rating among the three backup quarterbacks. He has 113 yards passing while hitting over 85 percent of his passes and running in the touchdown. Nathan Peterman has a touchdown pass on 14-24 passing. Finally, PJ Walker is just five for 12 passing for just 25 yards. If he is going to make this squad, he will have to put on a great performance in this one. Meanwhile, Peterman has to stave off Tyson Bagnet to make sure he is the backup.

The Bears also need to figure out their running back situation. Khalil Herbert is currently the starter, but he was not great in his limited action. He has a run for 11 yards, but the other three were for just four yards. He did have a 56-yard reception though. Roschon Johnson has looked great though. He has 76 yards on 19 carries so far in the preseason. He is working to pass D'Onta Foreman on the depth chart. Foreman had just six carries in the preseason and he has 21 yards so far.

Finally, Daurice Fountain has been a stud as a receiver. He has six receptions for 11 yards and a touchdown so far in the preseason. With how the defensive backs looked for the Bills, he could be in for one more big game in this preseason.

Final Bills-Bears Prediction & Pick

The Bills should be much better than they were last week against Pittsburgh. Coach Sean McDermott has not said that the starters will not play in this one. If the Bills starting offense does go out there, this will be a win for them. Even without them, the Bills have better depth than the Bears. Take them to win and cover in this one.

Final Bills-Bears Prediction & Pick: Bills -2.5 (-115)