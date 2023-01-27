The college basketball world lost a great man on Thursday night. Billy Packer, the legendary broadcaster for many Final Four games, has passed away at 82 years old. His son announced his death on Twitter. In an interview after the announcement, Mark revealed that Billy had been hospitalized for quite some time due to numerous health complications.

The Packer Family would like to share some sad news. Our amazing father, Billy, has passed. We take peace knowing that he’s in heaven with Barb. RIP, Billy. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/uFRixmgCcd — Mark Packer (@MarkPacker) January 27, 2023

Many in the college basketball world mourned the death of Billy Packer. For many fans, Packer was the face of the NCAA tournament. His exciting voice brought another layer of hype to an already intense atmosphere.

Oh no, very sorry to hear this news. Billy Packer was a huge voice in college basketball as it gained national popularity. Condolences to you and your family, Mark. https://t.co/dXSNcKt8vQ — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) January 27, 2023

The first great broadcasting team I can remember was Dick Enberg, Al McGuire and Billy Packer. Some thought three was too many to call a game, but they were excellent together. Listening to Al and Billy spar their way through a game was terrific. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) January 27, 2023

Rest in peace, Billy Packer. We fell in love college basketball because of you. Your voice will remain in my head forever. 🙏🏻🏀🙏🏻 — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) January 27, 2023

I never missed a game he called for years. He was always so knowledgeable like you. — David Boyd (@DavidBoydhoops) January 27, 2023

Voice of college basketball on CBS for decades. Rest in peace, Billy Packer. https://t.co/wQ0fHdIFbV — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) January 27, 2023

Another legend of the college basketball scene, Dick Vitale, gave his condolences to the family of Billy Packer.

So sad to learn of the passing of Billy Packer who had such a passion for college basketball. My 🙏🙏🙏 go out to Billy’s son @MarkPacker & the entire Packer family.Always had great RESPECT for Billy & his partners Dick Enberg & Al McGuire-they were super.May Billy RIP . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 27, 2023

Here are more reactions around the community.

Statement from CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus on the passing of Billy Packer: pic.twitter.com/hQOwH7ufDk — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) January 27, 2023

Sad, sad news from Mark Packer about his dad, Billy – an absolutely icon in the college basketball world. Billy worked every Final Four from 1975 to 2008. I loved him because he always shot people straight. Told it the way it is. Prayers to you, Mark — and your entire family. https://t.co/wWzyuxUK0W — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 27, 2023

As mentioned in one of the tweets, Billy Packer commented the Final Four for an incredibly long period of time. There’s a good reason why he featured in the biggest stage: Packer had a knack for making games even more exciting than it already is. He was one of the voices for the most-watched college basketball game in history: Magic Johnson and Michigan State against Larry Bird and Indiana, a preview of one of the fiercest rivalries in NBA history.

Packer’s impact on the college basketball community will be sorely missed. Rest in peace, Billy Packer. May you call all the games to your heart’s content up there.