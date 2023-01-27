The college basketball world lost a great man on Thursday night. Billy Packer, the legendary broadcaster for many Final Four games, has passed away at 82 years old. His son announced his death on Twitter. In an interview after the announcement, Mark revealed that Billy had been hospitalized for quite some time due to numerous health complications.

Many in the college basketball world mourned the death of Billy Packer. For many fans, Packer was the face of the NCAA tournament. His exciting voice brought another layer of hype to an already intense atmosphere.

Another legend of the college basketball scene, Dick Vitale, gave his condolences to the family of Billy Packer.

Here are more reactions around the community.

As mentioned in one of the tweets, Billy Packer commented the Final Four for an incredibly long period of time. There’s a good reason why he featured in the biggest stage: Packer had a knack for making games even more exciting than it already is. He was one of the voices for the most-watched college basketball game in history: Magic Johnson and Michigan State against Larry Bird and Indiana, a preview of one of the fiercest rivalries in NBA history.

Packer’s impact on the college basketball community will be sorely missed. Rest in peace, Billy Packer. May you call all the games to your heart’s content up there.