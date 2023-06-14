Girls’ Love and anime fans unite: the video game adaptation of wholesome yuri anime Birdie Wing: Golf Girls’ Story is finally coming out soon. Here are all of the information you need to know about Birdie Wing: Golf Gilrs’ Story including its release date, gameplay, story, and details.

BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls’ Story- Release Date: June 15, 2023

BIRDIE WING -Golf Girl’s Story- release date is scheduled on June 15, 2023, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch, for only $19.99. It is developed and published by WOWWOW Technology.

Gameplay

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Learn and experience a simpler and more casual kind of golf in the world of BIRDIE WING. Play as the anime’s heroines Eve, Aoi, and their friends in a detailed graphic recreation of the anime series on the Nintendo Switch. The game features a story mode that retells the anime’s story, interspersed with golf matches that will also progress the story. The game also features a free mode that allows players to just tee off. Apart from using the face buttons of the controller, players can also use their Joy-Con’s swing controls to play the game. Players can also play mini-games to experience the gimmicky putting practice.

Story

BIRDIE WING -Golf Girl’s Story-‘s story is told in a visual novel style manner, with characters speaking to each other through dialogue. The game’s story follows closely the anime’s story, set in the fictional European state of Narfrece. In BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls’ Story-, Eve plays golf only to earn money winning against various challengers in unsanctioned golf games, so that she could earn enough money for her adopted family and their bar. However, she soon falls victim to Japanese golfing prodigy Aoi Amawashi, who beats her in a 1-hole match. As a result, Eve becomes obsessed with defeating Aoi in a full 18-hole match, while Aoi ends up being infatuated with Eve’s attitude and determination. Meanwhile, various other challenges are thrown at Eve by the Narfrece Mafia, while Aoi’s mother and assistant extols her to focus on her career, making the dreamt-of 18-hole match almost impossible to organize.

For gaming news and stories, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.