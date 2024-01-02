Birmingham City's decision to part ways with Wayne Rooney as manager has prompted a blunt response from the BBC

Birmingham City‘s decision to part ways with Wayne Rooney as manager has prompted a blunt response from the BBC, with the Manchester United legend facing harsh criticism for a tenure that lasted only 83 days and 15 games at St Andrew’s, reported by GOAL. The former England captain endured a forgettable stint, marked by nine defeats and a growing discontent among West Midlands fans.

Tom Brady and the Birmingham City board have acted swiftly, coinciding with the opening of another transfer window, providing an opportunity for a new coach to bring in reinforcements and turn the team's fortunes around. The urgency is evident as Birmingham has witnessed a steep decline in the Championship table, slipping from the playoff spots to a precarious 20th place, with just six points keeping them above the relegation zone.

The BBC did not mince words, highlighting the perceived failure of the Rooney plan. Initially taking charge with the club in the second-tier play-off spots, Birmingham's current predicament sees them struggling to stay clear of relegation. Rooney's track record at Birmingham paints a stark picture, with only 10 points secured from a possible 45 during his brief tenure.

This setback for Rooney comes as he seeks to rebuild his coaching reputation. His previous managerial roles included suffering relegation with Derby County in the Championship and a relatively short stint at MLS outfit D.C. United, where he failed to secure playoff spots in consecutive campaigns.

As the football world reacts to Wayne Rooney's departure from Birmingham City, the focus now shifts to the club's search for a new manager and the potential for a mid-season resurgence. For Rooney, the challenge lies in overcoming recent setbacks and proving his mettle as a coach in the competitive world of football management.