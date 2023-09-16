Blac Chyna is celebrating a big win. The reality star took to Instagram on Thursday to share she is officially one year sober.

“I made up my mind on September 14, 2022 that I was done with the alcohol,” she wrote in her caption. “This process is not easy but I did it, I plan on continuing practicing sobriety.”

The television personality that whose birth name is Angela White, thanked everyone who helped her get to this place but also the hard work she endured to make it to this milestone.

“I want to thank everybody that has been supporting me with this part of my journey.Angela White is unstoppable, smart, beautiful, brave, a great mother, and a great friend.”

In addition to thanking others and herself, White also put out some words of encouragement for those who might be going through the same struggle. “I’m hoping that when you see this, this will inspire you if you are struggling with any addiction, just know that you can do it and you are worth it. God loves you. It’s so many different apps, and groups that can help you with this journey, and you’re not alone. I love you. ~ Angela White,” adding that she “couldn’t wait to get this 1 year balloon” to celebrate her success.

White previously spoke to Entertainment Tonight about “dissolving facial fillers and reversing her cosmetic surgeries.”

“You have to think about it like this… I could look at you and make any assumption right until you start speaking to me. So my thing is before you even start talking to me or give me a chance I want you to see, ‘OK this is a well-rounded woman,'” she said. “Not with these types of boobs and a big butt and the big lips. It put me in this category when that's really not who I am internally.”

She also admitted that she had went through the procedures preciously because “it was always something to set a trend.”

The reality star shares daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian and son King with Tyga.

Take a look at her Instagram post below:

