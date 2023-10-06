Formerly known as Blac Chyna, Angela White has reportedly resorted to selling her personal belongings to make ends meet amid an ongoing legal battle with rapper Tyga over custody of their son, King Cairo Stevenson, TMZ reports.

In recent legal documents obtained by TMZ, Angela White revealed that she has been selling her clothes, purses, and shoes through an online consignment store and to friends and family, generating over $178,000 in income this year. These sales have helped supplement her declining business revenue, but she acknowledges that this approach is only temporary and not a sustainable solution in the long term.

Angela White has also accused Tyga of interfering with her limited visitation rights, which grant her 24 hours a week with their son. She claims that Tyga refuses to communicate directly with her, share his contact information, or provide her with King's address. Additionally, Angela alleges that Tyga has withheld crucial information about their child's well-being, including details about his school and prescriptions.

The ongoing legal battle has resulted in mounting legal bills for Angela, making it increasingly difficult for her to continue fighting for custody without financial support from Tyga.

However, sources familiar with the situation have countered Angela's claims, stating that she knows where Tyga lives and that he has been covering King's private school tuition, medical expenses, and most everyday living costs. They also highlight that King has a means of direct communication with Angela, which she can easily access.

The legal dispute between Angela White and Tyga continues, with financial concerns and custody arrangements at the center of their ongoing battle.