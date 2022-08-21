Black Myth Wukong Release Date: When is Black Myth Wukong out?

Game Science Studio recently released a 13-minute long trailer of Black Myth Wukong. With the short trailer from earlier this year that welcomed the Year of the Ox, as well as the longer, 15-minute gameplay trailer that announced the game to the world last year, Black Myth Wukong was able to garner enough attention and now has a strong following amongst gamers. Made with Unreal Engine 5, the game is one of the most visually stunning, crisp-feeling games of the future. But perhaps the most important question to be answered now is this: when is the Black Myth Wukong release date?

Black Myth Wukong Release Date: TBA 2023

Black Myth Wukong first came to prominence when developers Game Science Studio released its first trailer last year. Since then, it grew a following that has been keeping a close eye on the title ever since. That’s understandable since the game looks really, really good. But while we have gameplay footage in excess, what we lack is an actual release date. That’s right, everyone. We still don’t have a release date for Black Myth Wukong.

Many game journalists report that Black Myth Wukong will be released in 2023. However, games journalist Daniel Ahmad claims that this interpretation comes from a simple misunderstanding. A spokesperson from Game Science Studio gave an estimate on how long it will usually take for them to develop a game, and journalists extrapolated a 2023 release date from their response. However, Game Science Studio themselves only commented, about Black Myth Wukong’s release date, that it will only release when it’s ready to be sold as a full-priced game.

Game Science Studio intends to release Black Myth Wukong on PC and “mainstream consoles,” so expect to see the game to be out on PS5 and Xbox Series X as well. Meanwhile, the studio also is considering releasing the game on “Cloud gaming platforms capable of running the game smoothly,” which could mean we can see this game on Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, or even the Nintendo Switch.