The Chicago Blackhawks are one of the worst teams in the NHL this season. Chicago wanted to be more competitive on the ice in 2024-25. And the Blackhawks added veteran talent in NHL Free Agency to surround Connor Bedard with a better cast of teammates. Unfortunately, the moves did not change anything, and Chicago is near the bottom of the league once again.

The Blackhawks fired head coach Luke Richardson to try and spark the team. But that move has not worked. As a result, Chicago likely heads into the 2025-26 campaign with a new coach behind the bench. This offseason will certainly be one of the most important offseasons in recent franchise history.

However, there is work to be done before NHL Free Agency begins. This work also precludes hiring a new head coach. Chicago has some pieces to deal at the 2025 NHL Trade deadline, which arrives at 3 PM Eastern Time on March 7th.

Chicago is likely to be a seller at the NHL Trade Deadline this season. In fact, the Blackhawks traded Taylor Hall in the Mikko Rantanen trade to kick off their selling process. However, there is still a chance they add at the deadline. Recent reports have indicated the team is seeking a center.

The Blackhawks won't trade draft capital or other assets for a veteran. If Chicago adds, it will be a move for a young NHL-caliber player who needs a change of scenery for whatever reason. There is one such player who fits this description to a tee, in fact.

Ducks' Trevor Zegras could benefit from Blackhawks trade

Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras is certainly no stranger to trade rumors in recent seasons. Zegras had an electric start to his NHL career, posting back-to-back 60+ point seasons in 2021-22 and 2022-23. However, he has not been the same player since that time.

A major reason for Zegras's struggles have been injuries, unfortunately. The Ducks forward has missed extended periods of time due to various injuries. In fact, he was limited to just 31 games in 2023-24 because of this. This season, Zegras has also only played 31 games, missing time with various injuries including a torn meniscus.

Zegras has not been able to find his offensive stride in 2024-25. And at this time, it appears as if he won't find his game with the Ducks. Zegras has one year remaining on his contract after this year. At the end of this current deal, he is a restricted free agent.

The Blackhawks could certainly find it worth taking a chance on Zegras. The $5.75 million cap hit he carries could be a cause for hesitation. But Chicago is not likely to be worried about the salary cap at this time. Especially given the cap being projected to jump significantly over the next three seasons.

Zegras could slot in as Chicago's second-line center behind Bedard. If he meshes well with their group, the Blackhawks could have one of the best young center duos in the NHL. Zegras has shown that he can produce at a high level in the NHL. A change of scenery and a different system could be what he needs to get his career on track again.

The Blackhawks are going to make bold moves in NHL Free Agency this summer. However, they need to think about the future of their roster before splashing the cash on July 1. Adding Zegras through trade could be a shrewd move that could have massive benefits this season and for years to come.