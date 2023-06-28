The NHL Draft is set to take place in Nashville starting on Wednesday night, and the attention is on the Chicago Blackhawks, who hold the No. 1 pick and are expected to take Connor Bedard with the selection.

Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson seems pretty relaxed ahead of the NHL Draft, so much so that he did a little light-hearted trolling with an interviewer who seemingly had no idea who he was talking to.

Kyle Davidsone went by “Kyle from Chicago” in the interview, and answered questions as if he was a normal hockey fan.

So we walked around downtown Nashville talking to hockey fans about the 2023 NHL Draft. And then this happened. @NHLBlackhawks come get your GM! pic.twitter.com/zuZjGxhHdf — PenaltyBoxRadio (@PenaltyBoxRadio) June 28, 2023

There were some gems in this interview. He said he had been to Nashville “a couple times” to see Blackhawks games. He was also asked on a scale of 1-10 how much he knows about hockey.

“Probably like… I didn't play professionally or anything so probably like a four,” Davidson said in response to the question. “Fan of the sport. I don't know, some people say I don't know that much.”

He was also asked to name as many hockey players as he could in 20 seconds. He started with Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, then rattled off a ton of Blackhawks players from the last decade or so, mainly from their championship years. The interviewer was impressed, and Davidson replied saying he is a huge Hawks fan.

Lastly, Davidson was asked if he believes that the NHL rigged the lottery so the Blackhawks got the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, giving them Connor Bedard.

“No,” Davidson said.

The interviewer then asked how confident he was in that.

“I'm very confident,” Davidson replied, while looking into the camera with a slight smile.

At 7 p.m. ET, business gets serious for the Blackhawks and all 30 teams. In the meantime, Davidson is relaxed and seems to be having a good time in Nashville.