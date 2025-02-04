With the Chicago Blackhawks all but throwing in the towel on the 2024-25 National Hockey League season, it makes sense that the organization would look to let the young guys get some late-campaign experience.

And that's exactly what they're doing with top prospect Artyom Levshunov, who was recalled from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League on Monday, per NHL.com's Tracey Myers.

“With the AHL currently in their All-Star break, we felt this would be a good opportunity for Arty’s development to come and get some NHL-level practice experience, something he was not able to do during training camp this season due to injury,” Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson said.

“While we don’t expect him to see any game action during his recall, we’re confident the experience will be a positive one for Arty as he continues on his development path.”

Selected No. 2 overall by Chicago in the 2024 NHL Draft, Levshunov has managed three goals and 13 points over 38 AHL games. He's leading all rookies with 112 shots on goal. Although there were hopes that the 19-year-old would play in the NHL right away, he blocked a shot on September 11 and missed all of training camp.

It's odd that the Hawks are calling up the young Russian without any plans for him to play, but the move will still certainly be good for his development.

There are a plethora of youngsters in Chicago's lineup, including Landon Slaggert (22), Lukas Reichel (22), Colton Dach (22), Ethan Del Mastro (22) and Frank Nazar (21).

Whether or not Levshunov gets into the lineup in 2024-25, it likely won't move the needle for a team that cannot wait for the season to end.

Blackhawks fully embracing tank after trading Taylor Hall

As currently constructed, Chicago has one of the NHL's worst rosters on paper. Besides Connor Bedard, no player has managed more than 34 points. The Hawks are a ghastly minus-44, the only lower team being the also-floundering San Jose Sharks at minus-61.

Remarkably, the Hawks have managed to win just four games since December 21. In that same span, they've lost 15 times, falling to last place in the Central Division at 16-31-5 and looking fully ready to embrace the tank.

Taylor Hall was already traded to the Carolina Hurricanes late in January, while a few other veterans could be on the move between now and the March 7 NHL Trade Deadline. Davidson is staying the course as the rebuild continues in earnest, and there's a great chance the roster will look a lot different in a couple of weeks.

Regardless, it's been another horrible season for the Hawks, who are just a point away from being leapfrogged by the Sharks and returning to the league basement. After getting Bedard with the No. 1 pick in 2023 — and Levshunov second overall last year — the front office is banking on another top pick come June.

Chicago plays three more times before the 13-day 4 Nations Face-Off pause, beginning with a home date against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.