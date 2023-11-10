The Chicago Blackhawks seek momentum to climb the Central Division standings and establish a winning record. The Blackhawks' game against the Tampa Bay Lightning was a great catalyst, as the team won 5-3 off the impressive play of Connor Bedard. The rookie center made his mark after becoming the youngest player in Blackhawks history to record a multi-goal game, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Conor Bedard is proving his worth to the Blackhawks and the NHL

Bedard finished the game with two goals, two assists, four points, and five shots on goal. In addition to etching his name into the Blackhawks' history, he rewrote NHL record books as well. Bedard became the youngest NHL player with a three-point performance in the 1st period since Pierre Turgeon in 1987, per Sportsnet Stats.

The Blackhawks bounced back against the Lighting after losing their last matchup to the New Jersey Devils. Bedard had much better luck on the ice in Thursday's game than he did against New Jersey. The rookie led his team in goals Thursday night after being scoreless in the previous matchup.

On that note, the Lightning desperately tried to score, but Chicago played stifling defense. Steve Samos recorded a game-high 7 SOG but was only able to land one goal. No Tampa Bay player was able to score more than once.

RECOMMENDED
Blackhawks, Lightning
Blackhawks-Lightning prediction, odds, pick, how to watch - 11/9/2023

RB Hayek ·

Chicago Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson and forward Corey Perry following a players-only meeting after a loss to the New Jersey Devils
Blackhawks hold players-only meeting after loss vs. Devils

Tristin McKinstry ·

Former Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman and former head coach Joel Quenneville, two faces at the center of the Kyle Beach sexual assault scandal that emerged in 2021.
Blackhawks hit with alarming lawsuit alleging 2010 sexual assault

Tristin McKinstry ·

Connor Bedard is showing why he was the number one overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft after his incredible accomplishment. The rookie is pushing the Blackhawks up the Western Conference as he looks to make more history.

 