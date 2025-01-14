The Chicago Blackhawks suffered yet another defeat on Monday night, this time against the visiting Calgary Flames. Calgary earned a 5-2 victory, handing the Blackhawks their NHL-worst 28th loss of the 2024-25 season.

It was an especially brutal performance for defenseman Seth Jones, who finished with a team-worst -4 rating and committed a particularly awful turnover in the second period that directly led to a shorthanded Calgary goal.

And after the brutal giveaway, fans expressed their anger and frustration against Jones on social media.

“Seth Jones' play recently has become a serious problem this is unacceptable for a NINE AND A HALF MILLION DOLLAR PLAYER,” exclaimed @retiredcrawford.

“Yeah, I’m concerned about Seth Jones. It’s not just mistakes, but they’re like basic plays being missed. He is better than this,” wrote @brooke_lofo.

“Holy s**t. Seth Jones, man. What the hell was that,” exclaimed @Matapumo.

“So… are we ready to have a conversation about Seth Jones? How much longer do we watch this train wreck ?” inquired @hockeynight_.

“davidson better be on the phone right now begging for someone else to take seth jones,” added @whyetbwkyeto.

“Can you start a GoFundMe so we can buyout Seth Jones' contract?” asked @daGapski_.

“I NEED SETH JONES GONE RIGHT NOW,” exclaimed @nhlkrystal.

Jones and the Blackhawks have no choice but to try and regroup when they next hit the ice against the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones' ice time was recently cut

Thanks to his struggles, Jones' ice time was reduced to the lowest that he's experienced since he was acquired by former GM Stan Bowman and signed to an exorbitant eight-year, $76 million deal.

He played just 16:19 worth of ice time on Monday against the Flames, and yet still managed to finish with a -4 rating. But head coach Anders Sorensen tried to keep the overall focus on the struggles of the team rather than Jones, via The New York Times.

“Well, I think we all have to do some looking inwards, right?” Sorensen said. “It’s not just him. I think it’s all of us. Just kind of to get this back on track, what do we all need to do individually? That’s probably the biggest thing right now, including us as a staff and as a group. The only way through this is going to be as a group, right?”

Sorensen was promoted from the AHL affiliate Rockford Ice Hogs after the termination of Luke Richardson earlier this season.