An intense Western Conference tilt will be in store this Thursday evening as the Chicago Blackhawks head to the Mile High City to take on the Colorado Avalanche. Let’s take a look at our NHL odds series where our Blackhawks-Avalanche prediction and pick will be revealed.

Already with four games under their belt, the Blackhawks enter play tonight with a dead-even 2-2 record and are fresh off an impressive 4-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. With the hopes that they are a much-improved team from a year ago that saw Chicago go 26-49 in horrendous fashion, can the Blackhawks at least string together another impressive outing on the road before returning home for their home debut?

Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche seem to have not missed a beat from their own success over recent seasons as the Avs are a perfect 3-0 and will be playing in front of a packed and rambunctious Ball Arena for the first time this regular season. With the fans expected to be at a feverish pitch all night long 5,280 feet above sea level, will the Avalanche remain unbeaten by the end of the night?

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Odds

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (+118)

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (-142)

Over: 6.5 (-102)

Under: 6.5 (-120)

How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Avalanche

Time: 10:40 ET/7:40 PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blackhawks Will Cover The Spread/Win

It hasn’t been easy being a Blackhawks fan in recent years, but if there is anything to be excited about, look no further than one of the more anticipated players in recent memory donning a Chicago jersey in center Connor Bedard. Although there has been a lot of losing within the Windy City, the defeats have paid off in the form of selecting Bedard with the number-one overall pick in last year’s draft. Bafflingly enough, Chicago and its die-hard hockey fans have yet to see their prized possession at home as of yet since the Blackhawks have remarkably started their first five games of the season on the road, but there is no question that Bedard will be a big reason why he can help this team cover the spread with his three points already recorded.

Not to mention, but the Blackhawks will have to give it their all in regard to their physical play that paid dividends in their shocking win versus Toronto. Even though Chicago was outshot 36-31 in the contest, they continuously slammed the Maple Leafs into the boards and put their bodies on the line for every loose puck. All in all, Chicago isn’t as talented as Colorado on paper, but by getting their nose dirty and outworking the Avs to the puck, they can certainly will themselves to a covering of the spread and possibly stealing another road victory for the second game in a row.

Why The Avalanche Will Cover The Spread/Win

On the other hand, not many teams other than the Vegas Golden Knights have stormed out of the gate in such impressive fashion than the Colorado Avalanche. Most recently, it was Colorado that faced a 1-0 deficit early against a chippy Seattle Kraken squad in what was a rematch from last year’s first-round playoff bout before the Avalanche turned on the afterburners and eventually came out victorious by a score of 4-1.

In order for them to cover the spread and treat their home fans to a satisfying triumph over Chicago, a strong start from the opening face-off will more than likely be just what the doctor ordered. After a sluggish beginning against the Kraken where the Avalanche saw themselves outshot by a considerable margin, Colorado eventually started clicking on all cylinders before leaving Seattle in their dust. While a swift start won’t be 100% necessary, it is hard to imagine that the Blackhawks will be able to recover from a bombardment of Avalanche scoring flurries, especially in a hostile and jacked-up environment.

Most importantly, the one thing about Colorado’s game that has impressed the most has been a tenacious defensive effort in their first three games of the season. While many experts and analysts predicted Colorado to be one of the top offensive squads in all of hockey once again this season, their defensive efforts seem to have taken a giant step forward. More specifically, goaltender Alexander Georgiev is saving 95% of shots faced and is only giving 1.30 goals per contest up to this point. So far, the Avalanche look like a team with little to no weaknesses within their roster whatsoever which is only bad news for the Blackhawks in tonight’s showdown.

Final Blackhawks-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

Although the Blackhawks seem to be an improved squad from a year ago, the Avalanche have that championship moxie that only postseason experience can offer. By the time the clock hits triple zeroes in this one, it will end up being Colorado who does the most celebrating.

Final Blackhawks-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Avalanche -1.5 (-142)