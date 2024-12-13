ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago Blackhawks continue their road trip as they visit the New Jersey Devils. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blackhawks-Devils prediction and pick.

The Blackhawks come into the game at 9-18-2 on the year, sitting in last place in the Central Division. They have won one of their last three under new head coach Anders Sorenson. In their last game, they would face the New York Islanders. Chicago would take the lead on a Connor Bedard power play goal in the first period. Still, they would give up two goals in the second period, and three in the third. The Blackhawks would fight back, scoring three times in the third, but would fall 5-4.

Meanwhile, the Devils are 19-10-3 on the year, sitting in second place in the Metropolitan Division. They played the Kings in their last game. After a scoreless first period, the Kings would take the lead in the second, but the Devils would tie the game up. Jack Hughes would score in the third to break the tie, and then assist on a short-handed goal to extend the lead. The Devils would go on to win the game 3-1.

Here are the Blackhawks-Devils NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blackhawks-Devils Odds

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: +265

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (-130)

Moneyline: -335

Over: 5.5 (-142)

Under: 5.5 (+116)

How To Watch Blackhawks vs Devils

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: NHL Network

Why the Blackhawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Connor Bedard leads the way for the Blackhawks this year. He comes into the game with six goals and 18 assists, good for 24 total points. His assists and points totals are the highest on the team. Further, he has three goals and nine assists on the power play. Phillip Kurashev joins him on that top line. He has three goals and two assists on the year, while linemate Ilya Mikheyev has two goals and four assists.

Meanwhile, Ryan Donato and Taylor Hall lead the second line. Donato leads the team with ten goals this year, while he has six assists, good for 16 points, second on the team. Hall comes in with six goals and seven assists on the year. Further, Teuvo Teravainen has been great on the power play. He has six goals and seven assists overall, but four goals and five assists have come on the power play this year. Finally, Alex Vlasic has been solid from the blue line, having two goals and 12 assists this year.

Why the Devils Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Devils are led by on the top line by Nico Hischier. Hischier is third on the team in points this year, while he leads the team in goals this year. Hischier has 15 goals and 12 assists this year while scoring five goals and six assists on the power play. He is joined by Timo Meier on the top line. Meier comes in with nine goals and 11 assists this year while having two goals and three assists on the power play. Dawson Mercer rounds out the line, and he has six goals and eight assists.

The second line is home to the elite duo of Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes. The leading scorer for the team is Jesper Bratt. Bratt has 13 goals this year, and 26 assists, giving him his team-leading 39 points. Further, he has four goals and 13 assists on the power play. Hughes is second on the team in points this year. He has 12 goals and 26 assists this year, good for 38 points. Further, he had four goals and 13 assists on the power play.

Jacob Markstom is expected to be the goalkeeper for the Devils in this one. He is 14-6-1 on the year with a 2.41 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He has been solid as of late. Markstrom has won four of his last five games overall. Last time out, he allowed just one goal on 13 shots. Further, he has allowed two or fewer goals in each of his last four games. The Devils will be shooting on Arvid Soderbloom, who is expected to be back in the net for the Blackhawks in this one. He is 2-7-1 on the year with a 2.75 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. He was bad last time out, allowing five goals on 18 shots. It was the fourth time in five games being below .880 in save percentage.

Final Blackhawks-Devils Prediction & Pick

The Devils come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. The Blackhawks have struggled to score this year, scoring just 2.45 goals per game, while they are 22nd in the NHL in goals-against per game. The Devils are scoring 3.31 goals per game, and are sixth in the NHL in goals against per game. With the better goaltender and better offense, they get the win.

Final Blackhawks-Devils Prediction & Pick: Devils -1.5 (-130)