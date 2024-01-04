The Blackhawks look to get back on track as we continue our NHL odds series with a Blackhawks-Devils prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Chicago Blackhawks look to get back on track as they face the New Jersey Devils. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blackhawks-Devils prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Blackhawks enter the game at 11-24-2 on the year. The Blackhawks have lost five of their last six games, with the only win being an overtime win over the Winnipeg Jets going into Thursday Night. They will face the Rangers on Thursday night, and sit as heavy underdogs in the Thursday night game, facing the Rangers. After playing in New York, they will immediately head across the Hudson to face the New Jersey Devils. This will be the sixth time this year they will be playing on back-to-back nights. They have not won the second game of the back-to-back yet this year.

Meanwhile, the Devils come into the game with some rest. They are 20-14-2 on the year but played Wednesday night against the Capitals. They started strong against the Capitals with two goals in the first ten minutes of the game, both from Nico Hischeier. Connor McMichael scored on the power play to make it a one-goal game before the end of the period. In the second, the Devils would add two more, but the Devils would also give up two, to be up 4-3 going into the third. In the third, Dawson Mercer scored his second of the game, and then Michael McLeod scored his second of the game, as the Devils won 6-3.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blackhawks-Devils Odds

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (+120)

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (-144)

Over: 6.5 (-114)

Under: 6.5 (-106)

How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Devils

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blackhawks Will Cover The Spread

Note: All statistics are before the Blackhawks game on January 4th with the Rangers.

The Blackhawks enter the game averaging just 2.35 goals per game this year, which is good for 31st in the NHL. The leader of the squad this year has been Connor Bedard. He is the team leader in goals, assists, and points this year. He has 15 goals, 18 assists, and a total of 33 points in 37 games this year. Bedard has not been na majoring scoring presence on the power play though, with just one goal on the power play this year. Still, he does have seven power-play assists.

Meanwhile, Jason Dickison has been playing well as of late. He now has 12 goals on the year, while he is shooting very well. Dickinson has 12 goals on just 53 shots, good for a 22.6 percent shooting percentage on the year, which is first on the team. Meanwhile, he is third on the team in overall points with 18 on the season. Second on the team in points has been Philipp Kurashev. He enters the game with seven goals and 15 assists, In the end, good for 22 total points. Kurashev has been the best on the power play this year for the Blackhawks. He has three goals on the power play, which is tied for the lead while having four assists as well.

The Blackhawks power play ranks 28th in the NHL this year, with just a 13 percent conversion rate. Further, they have scored just 15 power-play goals. They have also struggled on the penalty kill, sitting 26th in the NHL with a 74.0 percent success rate on the year.

With Petr Mrazek confirmed as the starting goalie for the game on Thursday, it will most likely be Arvid Soderblom in goal for this one. Soderblom is 2-12-1 on the year with a 4.07 goals-against average and a .874 save percentage. He has not won a start since November 24th, giving up four or more goals four times since then. Last time out, he allowed just two goals but took the loss as the Blackhawks could not score.

Why The Devils Will Cover The Spread

The Devils are sixth in the NHL this year in goals per game, sitting with 3.53 goals per game this year. They are led this year by Jack Hughes. Hughes is tied for the lead in goals and while leading the team in assists and points this year. He enters the game with 15 goals of the year, while having 30 assists, giving him 45 points. Hughes is also having a great year on the power play, with five goals and 16 assists. Sitting second on the team in points and assists this year is Jesper Bratt. Bratt enters the game with 14 goals and 29 assists for his 43 points. Like Hughes, he has been solid on the power play, sitting with six goals and 14 assists on the power play this year.

Meanwhile, Tyler Toffoli is also scoring well sitting tied for the lead in goals, and also third on the team in points. He enters with 15 goals on the season but with just 12 assists. He has not been as good on the power play, with just four goals and five assists this year. Further, he leads the team in shots created for the opponents among the top six forwards. Still, the Devils also get help on offense from the blue line. Luke Hughes enters the game with 22 points. He has scored seven times this year while having 145 assists from the blue line.

The Devils have the best power-play unit in the NHL this year. They have converted on 30.6 percent of their chances this year, which is tops in the league. That has led to them scoring 34 power-play goals. They have not been as good on the penalty kill, sitting 24th in the NHL with a 76.7 percent success rate on the year.

Vitek Vanecek is expected to be in goal today for the Devils. He is 13-7-1 on the year with a 3.35 goals-against average and a .883 save percentage. He struggled last time out, giving up five goals on just 31 shots and taking the loss to the Bruins. It was the fourth time in the last five games he has been below .900 in save percentage.

Final Blackhawks-Devils Prediction & Pick

The Blackhawks will be coming in off back-to-back games, and have struggled in each of them. Further, they are sending out a goal, who has covered 1.5 goals just twice in his last ten starts. Adding to it, the Devils are rested and one of the best-scoring teams in the NHL. This is all lining up for a long night for the Blackhawks as the Devils win with ease.

Final Blackhawks-Devils Prediction & Pick: Devils -1.5 (-144)