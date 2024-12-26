ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Buffalo Sabres look for a second straight win as they face the Chicago Blackhawks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blackhawks-Sabres prediction and pick.

The Blackhawks come into the game sitting at 12-21-2, last place in the Central Division. They have lost two straight, and in their last game, faced the Minnesota Wild. Connor Bedard gave the Blackhawks an early lead on a goal assisted by Taylor Hall. Kirill Kaprizov would tie the game in the period. They would be tied at two heading into the third period, where the Wild would tack on two goals before the Blackhawks scored with 33 seconds left. The Blackhawks would fall in the game 4-3.

Meanwhile, the Sabres are 12-19-4, which is last in the Atlantic Division. Last time out, the Sabres broke their 13-game losing streak, defeating the Islanders. The Sabres struck first on a Beck Malenstyn goal just 2:07 into the game. They would add another goal in the first period, and then three more in the second before giving one back. They would also grab two more in the third, to win the game 7-1.

Here are the Blackhawks-Sabres NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blackhawks-Sabres Odds

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +140

Buffalo Sabres: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -170

Over: 6.5 (+116)

Under: 6.5 (-142)

How To Watch Blackhawks vs Sabres

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Why the Blackhawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Connor Bedard, who continues to play well in his young career, leads the top line. He is tops on the team in points and assists this year. He comes into the game with nine goals and 21 assists, good for 30 total points. Further, he has three goals and 11 assists on the power play. He is joined by Tyler Bertuzzi and Taylor Hall have been solid on the first line. Bertuzzi has ten goals and seven assists while Hall has seven goals and nine assists this year. Bertuzzi has also been solid on the power play, with four goals and two assists.

Meanwhile, it is third-line forward Teuvo Teravainen who is second on the team in points this year. He comes in with seven goals and 16 assists, good for 23 total points. The second line is home to Ryan Donato, who leads the team goals and is third on the team in points. Donato comes in with 11 goals and nine assists on the year while having a goal and three assists on the power play.

Why the Sabres Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Sabres features Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson, who are the top point-scoring options. Tuch is second on the team in points this year and comes into the game with nine goals and 16 assists on the season, with four assists on the power play. He also has three shorthanded goals this year. Meanwhile, Tage Thompson leads the team in goals and points this year. He has scored 17 goals and added nine assists for his 26 points. Further, he has two goals and three assists on the power play. Jason Zucker rounds out the top line, as he is fourth on the team in points, with nine goals and 14 assists. He also has three goals and five assists on the power play.

Meanwhile, JJ Peterka comes in on the second line. He has ten goals and 15 assists, good for third on the team in points. The Sabres also get solid production from the blue line. Owen Power is tied for the team lead in assists, coming in with five goals and 17 assists this year. Meanwhile, Rasmus Dahlin has six goals and 17 assists, also tied for the team lead in assists.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to be in goal for the Sabres. He is 9-11-3 on the year with a 3.03 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. He was great last time out, giving up one goal on 28 shots. It was the third time in five games he has been above .900 in save percentage. The Sabres will be shooting on Petr Mrazek. He is 7-12-1 with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. He has struggled in his last four starts, being below .900 in save percentage, and giving up three or more goals in each of them. Further, he has given up five goals twice.

Final Blackhawks-Sabres Prediction & Pick

The Sabres come in as favorites in this NHL game. They have struggled this year, scoring just 2.94 goals per game, while sitting 27th in the NHL in goals against allowed per game. Still, the Blackhawks are scoring just 2.57 goals per game, while sitting 23rd in the NHL in goals against average. They are also tenth in the NHL on the power play and fourth on the penalty kill. The Blackhawks have covered 1.5 goals in six of the last eight games, so take the Blackhawks to cover in this one.

Final Blackhawks-Sabres Prediction & Pick: Blackhawks +1.5 (-176)