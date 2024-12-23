ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Wild look to break a losing streak as they face the Chicago Blackhawks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Wild-Blackhawks prediction and pick.

The Blackhawks enter the game at 12-20-2 on the year, which is last place in the Central Division. The Blackhawks have continued to struggle, and that has Chicago considering trade opportunities. They have won three of the last four games. In their last game, the Blackhawks faced the Calgary Flames. The Flames scored twice in the first period to take the lead. Connor Bedard would score his eighth goal of the year to make it 2-1, but the Flames would add three more in the period. The Blackhawks would fall 6-4 to the Flames.

Meanwhile, the Wild are 20-10-4 on the year, which is good for second in the Central Division. While the Wild have struggled as of late, the Wild are still one of the top teams in the NHL. In their last game, the Wild faced the Winnipeg Jets. The Jets took the early lead on a power play goal and would be up 2-0 at the end of the first period. They would add a goal in the second, and two in the third as Connor Hellebuyck stopped all 19 shots he faced in a 5-0 win for the Jets.

Here are the Blackhawks-Wild NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blackhawks-Wild Odds

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +198

Minnesota Wild: -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 5.5 (-112)

Under: 5.5 (-108)

How To Watch Blackhawks vs Wild

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Blackhawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Connor Bedard leads the team in points and assists this year, and leads the top line for the Blackhawks. He comes into the game with eight goals and 21 assists, good for 29 total points. Further, he has three goals and 11 assists on the power play. Nick Foligno and Ryan Donato join him on the line. Foligno has seven goals and seven assists this year, while Donato is third on the team in points and leads the team in goals. He comes into the game with 11 goals and eight assists.

Meanwhile, it is third-line forward Teuvo Teravainen who is second on the team in points this year. He comes in with seven goals and 16 assists, good for 23 total points. Meanwhile, Tyler Bertuzzi and Taylor Hall have been solid on the second line. Bertuzzi has ten goals and seven assists while Hall has seven goals and nine assists this year.

The Blackhawks are expecting to shoot on Marc-Andre Fleury in this one. He is 6-3-1 on the year with a 2.81 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. He has just one win in his last four games, with three games below .890 in save percentage in that time.

Why the Wild Could Cover the Spread/Win

Kirill Kaprizov leads the team in points, goals, and assists this year, playing on the top line for the Wild. He has 22 goals and 27 assists this year. He also has three goals and eight assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Mats Zuccarello and Marco Rossi. Zuccarello is fourth on the team in points with seven goals and 11 assists this year. Meanwhile, Rossi is third on the team in points with 12 goals and 15 assists this year.

Matt Boldy is second on the team in points. He comes into the game with 13 goals and 17 assists on the year. Further, he has four goals and five assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Marcus Johansson. He has four goals and nine assists this year. Finally, Brock Faber has been solid from the blue line, with three goals and 14 assists this year.

The Wild will be expected to shoot against Petr Mrazek in this one. He is 7-12-1 on the year with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. He does not have a win in his last five starts and has been below .900 in save percentage in four of the five.

Final Blackhawks-Wild Prediction & Pick

The Wild comes in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. They are scoring just 2.91 goals per game while sitting sixth in the NHL allowing just 2.68 goals per game. Still, they have struggled on defense as of late. In the last six games, they have allowed 24 goals. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks are scoring 2.56 goals per game, but sit 24th in the NHL in goals against per game. They have been scoring better as of late, scoring 15 goals in the last four games. With the Blackhawks playing better on offense, and the Wild struggling more on defense, expect goals in this one and take the over.

Final Blackhawks-Wild Prediction & Pick: Over 5.5 (-112)