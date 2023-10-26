Blacula will get a 21st century remake and will hit theaters in 2024, Variety reported.

Deon Taylor will direct and co-write the movie, while Roxanne Avent Taylor will produce it. Micah Ranum (The Silencing) is co-writing.

The remake will follow the 1972 film's original story of African prince Mamuwalde (William Marshall). In the original, the prince was turned into a vampire by Count Dracula (Charles Macaulay) himself and then locked in a coffin in 1780 Transylvania. Dracula had refused the prince's request to stop the slave trade.

In the 2024 remake, Mamuwalde reawakens in the present day and wreaks havoc against those responsible for his people's deaths and loss of cultural heritage.

Deon Taylor said, “As a filmmaker, it's a privilege to have the rich experience of bringing the film back to life. On Halloween, we are going to uplift and celebrate the film for the impact it left on the cinematic landscape.”

Blacula became one of the highest grossing films of 1972 and brought on a wave of blaxploitation movies. It was followed by its sequel Scream Blacula Scream where the vampire prince goes up against newly crowned voodoo queen Lisa Fortier (Pam Grier).

Blacula received mixed reviews when it first came out. Critics largely praised Marshall's performance and the film's music. It also received the Best Horror Film award at the first Saturn Awards in 1973.

In recent years, the film has been viewed through the lens of political and racial discussions. The consensus has remained recognition for Marshall's acting and the film's musical score.

Blacula will be released in October 2024.