Blake Lively introduced her non-alcoholic sparkling mixers Betty Buzz two years ago, and now she has an addition. In a new business announcement, she promoted her new cocktail brand Betty Booze for “those who want the alcohol.” She also referenced her and Ryan Reynolds' fourth child, per E! News.

“@bettybooze At your service,” Blake Lively wrote on Instagram. “These are recipes I've been making for loved ones for years. But I have 4 kids now. And I'm tired. So here they are. In a can. Enjoy Responsibly..ish.”

Ryan Reynolds and Lively haven't revealed the gender or name of their fourth child. The couple are especially private about their family and intend to keep it that way. They also share their three other kids James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. Although they have yet to introduce their bundle of joy, she did share a bit more about Betty Booze.

Although Lively admitted on Instagram that “drinking isn't [her] thing,” she made it clear that “for f**k's sake, flavor is.”

The Betty Booze flavors include: Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry (the former Gossip Girl star admitted she often bakes with bourbon), Sparkling Tequila With Oak Smoked Lemonade (sharing “There's butter. In lemonade.”) and Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso.

“It's really f*****g delicious,” she shared on social media. “And if there's one thing I don't compromise on. It's flavor. And husbands. Ok that's two things.”

“Because that's what hosts do,” she concluded in her announcement. “We make something for everyone. And not usually ourselves. Wait, I'm describing moms now.”