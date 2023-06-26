Gwen Stefani heard that Blake Shelton wasn't talking s**t about True Babe.

Stefani dropped a new track called True Babe. Then, on the same Friday as its release, Shelton shared his honest opinion on his wife's new single. He told his wife he was “so proud of her” and her new “hit,” per People.

“My wife put out a new song today.. you know… THE GWEN STEFANI!!!!!!! Go listen people!!!! It's a hit,” Shelton wrote on Instagram. “I'm so proud of you @gwenstefani!!!”

The next day, Shelton continued to show his unwavering support for his Hollaback Girl singing wife. In a video posted to his account, he was doing some yard work. Wearing a camouflage shirt and backward ball cap, he sang: “Take this truck and cut up this tree,” to the tune of Stefani's latest song.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Holding his chainsaw in the video, he points his camera to the tree which he'd chopped up while singing Stefani's True Babe.

The two of them always show unwavering support for one another. Back in May, Gwen Stefani joined Blake Shelton during his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony. Shelton, Stefani, and their kids posed alongside the Boys Round Here's singer's new star on the walk of fame.

“I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen, so this is just icing on the cake,” said the country singer at a ceremony. “I love you so much, and that's the great thing that's happened along this journey.”