Dive into a perilous new world filled with mysteries and secrets to discover, and tear your way through monstrous foes that stand between you and your quest to end the cycle once and for all. Blasphemous 2 is coming pretty soon and we've got the release date, gameplay, story, and details covered for all of you who are curious to see what comes next for the game playable on the Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X|S.

All you need to know about Blasphemous 2

Game reviews for Blasphemous 2 are out and the game has received positive reviews from its critics. So far, these critics have agreed that the game was a great improvement from its predecessor.

Blasphemous 2 Story

Blasphemous 2 picks up directly after the events of The Wounds of Eventide, the first game's final DLC. With The Miracle returned to Cvstodia, The Pertinent One has been brought back to life from his eternal slumber to set out on another romp that will set you on a trail of three hideous guardians.

Blasphemous 2 Gameplay

Blasphemous 2 is a side-scrolling Metroidvania video game developed by The Game Kitchen and published by Team17. This is the sequel to the original Blasphemous game released back in 2019 which has received numerous praises upon its release. The game aims to deliver a thrilling and immersive experience that really builds upon the foundation set by its first game.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

You will play as The Pertinent One, a silent knight who must embark on a new adventure in a new kingdom to prevent the rebirth of a curse named The Miracle. Players are to embark on a journey filled with deadly traps, platforms, hostile enemies, and boss characters to defeat. You will also encounter non-playable characters that will either offer aid to the player or send them on side quests.

There are several new weapons that are introduced in the game, each having its own reach, speed, special abilities, as well as skill trees as well. There are weapons in-game that include the War Sensor which deals with powerful but slow attacks, Rapier and Dagger, a dual-wielding weapon that deals rapid damages, and the Praying Blade which is a versatile weapon that blends the strength of both weapons. These weapons are also seen as useful in aiding players in finding new paths and solving puzzles. The abilities of The Pertinent One can be customized and can equip up to five “Rosary Beads” that provide passive bonuses to the player. There are also two active spells known as prayers in the game. Players can also collect statues, providing small bonuses by themselves, and buffs when they are placed together in certain combinations.

Blasphemous 2 Release Date

Blasphemous 2 will be released this Summer 2023 on August 24, 2022, and will, be made available on the Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5, as well as the Xbox Series X|S. For special editions, there aren't any announcements made yet. Considering the success of the original game, we wouldn't be surprised by the potential development of a special edition series of the game. This could mean the inclusion of bonus content, exclusive artwork, collectible items, and a better overall gaming experience for its dedicated fans.

Pre-orders are available now with a 10% discount. You can purchase the game on their official website which will link you to whichever platform you will be playing Blasphemous 2 from.

For the latest news, updates, and events on the Blasphemous 2, make sure to check in from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming!