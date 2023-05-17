BLAST.tv Paris CSGO Major is coming to an end and the final eight teams have been determined to enter the playoffs stage. Here’s everything you need to know about the final leg of the CSGO Major, especially the participants and the full schedule of the tournament.
From finishing the Challengers and the Legends Stage of the Major, there are now only eight teams to enter the Champions Stage. A lot of amazing upsets were fulfilled with heavy favorites like NAVI, G2 Esports, FURIA, and Fnatic from teams such as Monte, GamerLegion, Apeks and Into the Breach, mostly from the Challengers Stage.
The Major will adapt the format Valve has always done for CSGO ever since back in 2018, with three stages to determine the champion of the Major. The Major begins with the Challengers Stage with 16 teams in a Swiss system played with best-of-one matches before the best-of-three elimination and advancement matches.
The top eight will then proceed to the Legends Stage, where they will join the remaining eight to form another set of 16 teams with the same format to determine the final eight teams who will move on to the Champions Stage.
The Champions Stage will feature a single-elimination bracket with each match being played with a best-of-three format until we determine the next CSGO Major Champion.
Here’s a full list of the 24 teams who attended the Paris Major based on the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas.
BLAST.tv Paris CSGO Major: Teams
Legends Stage:
|Team
|Region
|Players
|NAVI
|Europe RMR A
|s1mple, electroNic, b1t, npl, Perfecto
|Heroic
|Europe RMR B
|cadiaN, stavn, TeSeS, sjuush, Jabbi
|FURIA
|Americas RMR
|arT, yuurih, KSCERATO, drop, saffee
|Fnatic
|Europe RMR A
|KRIMZ, mezii, FASHR, nicoodo, roeJ
|9INE
|Europe RMR B
|KEi, Goofy, Kylar, mynio, hades
|Into The Breach
|Europe RMR A
|rallen, Thomas, CRUC1AL, CYPHER, volt
|Vitality
|Europe RMR B
|ZywOo, apEX, Magisk, dupreeh, Spinx
|Bad News Eagles
|Europe RMR A
|SENER1, juanflatroo, gxx-, sinnopsyy, rigoN
Challengers Stage:
|Team
|Region
|Players
|FORZE
|Europe RMR B
|Jerry, Krad, zorte, shalfey, r3salt
|paiN
|Americas RMR
|biguzera, hardzao, NEKIZ, zevy, skullz
|NIP
|Europe RMR B
|REZ, Brollan, k0nfig, Aleksib, headtr1ck
|GamerLegion
|Europe RMR A
|acoR, siuhy, isak, iM, Keoz
|G2 Esports
|Europe RMR B
|NiKo, huNter-, m0NESY, jks, HooXi
|OG
|Europe RMR A
|degster, NEOFRAG, niko, flameZ, F1KU
|Monte
|Europe RMR B
|Woro2k, sdy, BOROS, kRaSnaL, DemQQ
|Apeks
|Europe RMR A
|nawwk, STYKO, jkaem, jL, kyxsan
|ENCE
|Europe RMR B
|Snappi, dycha, maden, SunPayus, NertZ
|MOUZ
|Europe RMR A
|frozen, JDC, xertioN, dexter, torzsi
|Complexity
|Americas RMR
|floppy, Grim, hallzerk, JT, FaNg
|Grayhound
|Asia-Pacific RMR
|INS, Liazz, Sico, Vexite, aliStair
|Fluxo
|Americas RMR
|felps, vsm, Lucaozy, WOOD7, history
|TheMongolz
|Asia-Pacific RMR
|bLitz, hasteka, Techno, Annihilation, Bart4k
|Liquid
|Americas RMR
|EliGE, NAF, nitr0, oSee, YEKINDAR
|FaZe
|EU RMR Decider
|karrigan, rain, ropz, Twistzz, broky
The eight remaining teams of the Major are as follows:
- Heroic
- FaZe
- Into the Breach
- Vitality
- GamerLegion
- Monte
- Team Liquid
- Apeks
The final eight will be playing in from of a crowd at the Accor Arena indoors in Bercy with a capacity of 15,000 usually for sports events.
BLAST.tv Paris CSGO Major Schedule and Results
The event already started, which took place last May 8-11 for Challengers Stage and last May 13-16 for the Legends Stage. The final leg of the tournament is the Champions Stage, which will be held on May 18-21.
Here’s the results of each of the stages as well as the schedule for the final stage of the tournament.
Challengers Stage (May 8 — May 11)
Day 1: May 8
|Stage
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|Round 1
|Monte 14-16 FaZe
|2:30 AM
|5:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|Round 1
|paiN 16-2 Fluxo
|2:30 AM
|5:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|Round 1
|G2 16-11 The MongolZ
|4 AM
|7 AM
|12 PM
|Round 1
|GamerLegion 11-16 Complexity
|4 AM
|7 AM
|12 PM
|Round 1
|FORZE 14-16 Grayhound
|5:30 AM
|8:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|Round 1
|Apeks 16-12 Liquid
|5:30 AM
|8:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|Round 1
|NIP 16-9 MOUZ
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|Round 1
|OG 6-16 ENCE
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|Round 2
|FaZe 16-12 paiN
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Round 2
|Complexity 9-16 G2
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Round 2
|Apeks 16-0 Grayhound
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|Round 2
|ENCE 16-9 NIP
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|Round 2 Low
|Fluxo 8-16 Monte
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Round 2 Low
|GamerLegion 11-16 The MongolZ
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Round 2 Low
|FORZE 16-14 Liquid
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|Round 2 Low
|MOUZ 11-16 OG
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
Day 2: May 9
|Stage
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|Round 3 Mid
|Complexity 4-16 paiN
|2:30 AM
|5:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|Round 3 Mid
|Grayhound 16-10 The MongolZ
|2:30 AM
|5:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|Round 3 Mid
|FORZE 16-6 Monte
|4 AM
|7 AM
|12 PM
|Round 3 Mid
|NIP 19-17 OG
|4 AM
|7 AM
|12 PM
|Round 3 High
|ENCE 2-1 FaZe *
|5:30 AM
|8:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|Round 3 High
|G2 2-0 Apeks *
|5:30 AM
|8:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|Round 3 Low
|GamerLegion 2-0 MOUZ
|6:20 AM
|10:20 AM
|3:20 PM
|Round 3 Low
|Fluxo 1-2 Liquid
|9:20 AM
|12:20 PM
|5:20 PM
Day 3: May 10
|Stage
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|Round 4 Low
|GamerLegion 2-1 OG
|2:30 AM
|5:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|Round 4 Low
|The MongolZ 0-2 Monte
|2:30 AM
|5:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|Round 4 Low
|Liquid 2-0 Complexity
|5:15 AM
|8:15 AM
|1:15 PM
|Round 4 High
|FaZe 2-0 FORZE *
|6:30 AM
|9:30 AM
|2:30 PM
|Round 4 High
|Grayhound 0-2 NIP *
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|Round 4 High
|Apeks 2-1 paiN *
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
Day 4: May 11
|Stage
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|Round 5
|FORZE 0-2 GamerLegion *
|2:30 AM
|5:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|Round 5
|Monte 2-1 paiN *
|6:30 AM
|9:30 AM
|2:30 PM
|Round 5
|Grayhound 0-2 Liquid *
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
Legends Stage (May 13 — May 16)
Day 1: May 13
|Stage
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|Round 1
|NAVI 16-10 GamerLegion
|2:30 AM
|5:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|Round 1
|9INE 9-16 Liquid
|2:30 AM
|5:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|Round 1
|FURIA 7-16 Monte
|4 AM
|7 AM
|12 PM
|Round 1
|Fnatic 16-11 NIP
|4 AM
|7 AM
|12 PM
|Round 1
|Heroic 16-7 FaZe
|5:30 AM
|8:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|Round 1
|Into the Breach 10-16 Apeks
|5:30 AM
|8:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|Round 1
|Vitality 16-13 G2
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|Round 1
|Bad News Eagles 9-16 ENCE
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|Round 2 High
|Liquid 16-8 NAVI
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Round 2 High
|fnatic 17-19 Monte
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Round 2 High
|Vitality 16-13 ENCE
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|Round 2 High
|Heroic 16-10 Apeks
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|Round 2 Low
|FURIA 8-16 NIP
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Round 2 Low
|9INE 13-16 GamerLegion
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Round 2 Low
|G2 13-16 Bad News Eagles
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|Round 2 Low
|FaZe 12-16 Into the Breach
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
Day 2: May 14
|Stage
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|Round 3 Mid
|NAVI 16-9 NIP
|2:30 AM
|5:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|Round 3 Mid
|fnatic 11-16 GamerLegion
|2:30 AM
|5:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|Round 3 Mid
|ENCE 7-16 Into the Breach
|4 AM
|7 AM
|12 PM
|Round 3 Mid
|Apeks 16-6 Bad News Eagles
|4 AM
|7 AM
|12 PM
|Round 3 High
|Heroic 2-1 Liquid *
|5:30 AM
|8:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|Round 3 High
|Monte 0-2 Vitality *
|5:30 AM
|8:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|Round 3 Low
|FURIA 0-2 G2
|6:20 AM
|10:20 AM
|3:20 PM
|Round 3 Low
|FaZe 2-0 9INE
|9:20 AM
|12:20 PM
|5:20 PM
Day 3: May 15
|Stage
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|Round 4 Low
|ENCE 0-2 NIP
|2:30 AM
|5:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|Round 4 Low
|FaZe 2-1 Bad News Eagles
|2:30 AM
|5:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|Round 4 High
|NAVI 0-2 Monte *
|5:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|Round 4 Low
|fnatic 2-1 G2
|6:30 AM
|9:30 AM
|2:30 PM
|Round 4 High
|Liquid 2-0 Into the Breach *
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|Round 4 High
|Apeks 0-2 GamerLegion *
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
Day 4: May 16
|Stage
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|Round 5
|FaZe 2-1 NAVI *
|2:30 AM
|5:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|Round 5
|fnatic 1-2 Into the Breach *
|6:30 AM
|9:30 AM
|2:30 PM
|Round 5
|Apeks 2-0 NIP *
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
Champions Stage (May 18 — May 21)
Day 1: May 18
|Stage
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|Quarter-finals
|Heroic vs FaZe
|6 AM
|9 AM
|2 PM
|Quarter-finals
|Into the Breach vs Vitality
|10 AM
|1 PM
|6 PM
Day 2: May 19
|Stage
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|Quarter-finals
|GamerLegion vs Monte
|6 AM
|9 AM
|2 PM
|Quarter-finals
|Team Liquid vs Apeks
|10 AM
|1 PM
|6 PM
Day 3: May 20
|Stage
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|Semi-finals
|TBD vs TBD
|6 AM
|9 AM
|2 PM
|Semi-finals
|TBD vs TBD
|10 AM
|1 PM
|6 PM
Day 4: May 21
|Stage
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|Grand final
|TBD vs TBD
|8 AM
|11 AM
|4 PM
Current Major Standings and Prizes
Here are the teams who have been eliminated from the competition and their take home prize money for participating the tournament:
|Placement
|Team
|Prize Money (USD)
|9-11
|NIP
|$20,000
|fnatic
|NAVI
|12-14
|G2 Esports
|$20,000
|Bad News Eagles
|ENCE
|15-16
|FURIA
|$20,000
|9INE
|17-19
|Grayhound
|$10,000
|paiN
|FORZE
|20-22
|Complexity
|$10,000
|OG
|The MongolZ
|23-24
|Fluxo
|$10,000
|MOUZ
BLAST.tv Paris CSGO Major Stream
You can catch the tournament on their own viewing platform to experience more content with their improved viewing experience or just watch from their well known streaming platforms.
For more gaming news from us, check out our Gaming frontpage.