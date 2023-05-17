BLAST.tv Paris CSGO Major is coming to an end and the final eight teams have been determined to enter the playoffs stage. Here’s everything you need to know about the final leg of the CSGO Major, especially the participants and the full schedule of the tournament.

From finishing the Challengers and the Legends Stage of the Major, there are now only eight teams to enter the Champions Stage. A lot of amazing upsets were fulfilled with heavy favorites like NAVI, G2 Esports, FURIA, and Fnatic from teams such as Monte, GamerLegion, Apeks and Into the Breach, mostly from the Challengers Stage.

The Major will adapt the format Valve has always done for CSGO ever since back in 2018, with three stages to determine the champion of the Major. The Major begins with the Challengers Stage with 16 teams in a Swiss system played with best-of-one matches before the best-of-three elimination and advancement matches.

The top eight will then proceed to the Legends Stage, where they will join the remaining eight to form another set of 16 teams with the same format to determine the final eight teams who will move on to the Champions Stage.

The Champions Stage will feature a single-elimination bracket with each match being played with a best-of-three format until we determine the next CSGO Major Champion.

Here’s a full list of the 24 teams who attended the Paris Major based on the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas.

BLAST.tv Paris CSGO Major: Teams

Legends Stage:

Team Region Players NAVI Europe RMR A s1mple, electroNic, b1t, npl, Perfecto Heroic Europe RMR B cadiaN, stavn, TeSeS, sjuush, Jabbi FURIA Americas RMR arT, yuurih, KSCERATO, drop, saffee Fnatic Europe RMR A KRIMZ, mezii, FASHR, nicoodo, roeJ 9INE Europe RMR B KEi, Goofy, Kylar, mynio, hades Into The Breach Europe RMR A rallen, Thomas, CRUC1AL, CYPHER, volt Vitality Europe RMR B ZywOo, apEX, Magisk, dupreeh, Spinx Bad News Eagles Europe RMR A SENER1, juanflatroo, gxx-, sinnopsyy, rigoN

Challengers Stage:

Team Region Players FORZE Europe RMR B Jerry, Krad, zorte, shalfey, r3salt paiN Americas RMR biguzera, hardzao, NEKIZ, zevy, skullz NIP Europe RMR B REZ, Brollan, k0nfig, Aleksib, headtr1ck GamerLegion Europe RMR A acoR, siuhy, isak, iM, Keoz G2 Esports Europe RMR B NiKo, huNter-, m0NESY, jks, HooXi OG Europe RMR A degster, NEOFRAG, niko, flameZ, F1KU Monte Europe RMR B Woro2k, sdy, BOROS, kRaSnaL, DemQQ Apeks Europe RMR A nawwk, STYKO, jkaem, jL, kyxsan ENCE Europe RMR B Snappi, dycha, maden, SunPayus, NertZ MOUZ Europe RMR A frozen, JDC, xertioN, dexter, torzsi Complexity Americas RMR floppy, Grim, hallzerk, JT, FaNg Grayhound Asia-Pacific RMR INS, Liazz, Sico, Vexite, aliStair Fluxo Americas RMR felps, vsm, Lucaozy, WOOD7, history TheMongolz Asia-Pacific RMR bLitz, hasteka, Techno, Annihilation, Bart4k Liquid Americas RMR EliGE, NAF, nitr0, oSee, YEKINDAR FaZe EU RMR Decider karrigan, rain, ropz, Twistzz, broky

The eight remaining teams of the Major are as follows:

Heroic

FaZe

Into the Breach

Vitality

GamerLegion

Monte

Team Liquid

Apeks

The final eight will be playing in from of a crowd at the Accor Arena indoors in Bercy with a capacity of 15,000 usually for sports events.

BLAST.tv Paris CSGO Major Schedule and Results

The event already started, which took place last May 8-11 for Challengers Stage and last May 13-16 for the Legends Stage. The final leg of the tournament is the Champions Stage, which will be held on May 18-21.

Here’s the results of each of the stages as well as the schedule for the final stage of the tournament.

Challengers Stage (May 8 — May 11)

Day 1: May 8

Stage Match PDT EDT BST Round 1 Monte 14-16 FaZe 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM Round 1 paiN 16-2 Fluxo 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM Round 1 G2 16-11 The MongolZ 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM Round 1 GamerLegion 11-16 Complexity 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM Round 1 FORZE 14-16 Grayhound 5:30 AM 8:30 AM 1:30 PM Round 1 Apeks 16-12 Liquid 5:30 AM 8:30 AM 1:30 PM Round 1 NIP 16-9 MOUZ 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Round 1 OG 6-16 ENCE 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Round 2 FaZe 16-12 paiN 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Round 2 Complexity 9-16 G2 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Round 2 Apeks 16-0 Grayhound 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM Round 2 ENCE 16-9 NIP 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM Round 2 Low Fluxo 8-16 Monte 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Round 2 Low GamerLegion 11-16 The MongolZ 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Round 2 Low FORZE 16-14 Liquid 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM Round 2 Low MOUZ 11-16 OG 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM

Day 2: May 9

Stage Match PDT EDT BST Round 3 Mid Complexity 4-16 paiN 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM Round 3 Mid Grayhound 16-10 The MongolZ 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM Round 3 Mid FORZE 16-6 Monte 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM Round 3 Mid NIP 19-17 OG 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM Round 3 High ENCE 2-1 FaZe * 5:30 AM 8:30 AM 1:30 PM Round 3 High G2 2-0 Apeks * 5:30 AM 8:30 AM 1:30 PM Round 3 Low GamerLegion 2-0 MOUZ 6:20 AM 10:20 AM 3:20 PM Round 3 Low Fluxo 1-2 Liquid 9:20 AM 12:20 PM 5:20 PM

Day 3: May 10

Stage Match PDT EDT BST Round 4 Low GamerLegion 2-1 OG 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM Round 4 Low The MongolZ 0-2 Monte 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM Round 4 Low Liquid 2-0 Complexity 5:15 AM 8:15 AM 1:15 PM Round 4 High FaZe 2-0 FORZE * 6:30 AM 9:30 AM 2:30 PM Round 4 High Grayhound 0-2 NIP * 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM Round 4 High Apeks 2-1 paiN * 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM

Day 4: May 11

Stage Match PDT EDT BST Round 5 FORZE 0-2 GamerLegion * 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM Round 5 Monte 2-1 paiN * 6:30 AM 9:30 AM 2:30 PM Round 5 Grayhound 0-2 Liquid * 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM

Legends Stage (May 13 — May 16)

Day 1: May 13

Stage Match PDT EDT BST Round 1 NAVI 16-10 GamerLegion 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM Round 1 9INE 9-16 Liquid 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM Round 1 FURIA 7-16 Monte 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM Round 1 Fnatic 16-11 NIP 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM Round 1 Heroic 16-7 FaZe 5:30 AM 8:30 AM 1:30 PM Round 1 Into the Breach 10-16 Apeks 5:30 AM 8:30 AM 1:30 PM Round 1 Vitality 16-13 G2 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Round 1 Bad News Eagles 9-16 ENCE 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Round 2 High Liquid 16-8 NAVI 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Round 2 High fnatic 17-19 Monte 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Round 2 High Vitality 16-13 ENCE 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM Round 2 High Heroic 16-10 Apeks 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM Round 2 Low FURIA 8-16 NIP 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Round 2 Low 9INE 13-16 GamerLegion 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Round 2 Low G2 13-16 Bad News Eagles 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM Round 2 Low FaZe 12-16 Into the Breach 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM

Day 2: May 14

Stage Match PDT EDT BST Round 3 Mid NAVI 16-9 NIP 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM Round 3 Mid fnatic 11-16 GamerLegion 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM Round 3 Mid ENCE 7-16 Into the Breach 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM Round 3 Mid Apeks 16-6 Bad News Eagles 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM Round 3 High Heroic 2-1 Liquid * 5:30 AM 8:30 AM 1:30 PM Round 3 High Monte 0-2 Vitality * 5:30 AM 8:30 AM 1:30 PM Round 3 Low FURIA 0-2 G2 6:20 AM 10:20 AM 3:20 PM Round 3 Low FaZe 2-0 9INE 9:20 AM 12:20 PM 5:20 PM

Day 3: May 15

Stage Match PDT EDT BST Round 4 Low ENCE 0-2 NIP 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM Round 4 Low FaZe 2-1 Bad News Eagles 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM Round 4 High NAVI 0-2 Monte * 5:00 AM 8:00 AM 1:00 PM Round 4 Low fnatic 2-1 G2 6:30 AM 9:30 AM 2:30 PM Round 4 High Liquid 2-0 Into the Breach * 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM Round 4 High Apeks 0-2 GamerLegion * 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM

Day 4: May 16

Stage Match PDT EDT BST Round 5 FaZe 2-1 NAVI * 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM Round 5 fnatic 1-2 Into the Breach * 6:30 AM 9:30 AM 2:30 PM Round 5 Apeks 2-0 NIP * 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM

Champions Stage (May 18 — May 21) Day 1: May 18 Stage Match PDT EDT BST Quarter-finals Heroic vs FaZe 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM Quarter-finals Into the Breach vs Vitality 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM Day 2: May 19 Stage Match PDT EDT BST Quarter-finals GamerLegion vs Monte 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM Quarter-finals Team Liquid vs Apeks 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM Day 3: May 20 Stage Match PDT EDT BST Semi-finals TBD vs TBD 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM Semi-finals TBD vs TBD 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM Day 4: May 21 Stage Match PDT EDT BST Grand final TBD vs TBD 8 AM 11 AM 4 PM

Current Major Standings and Prizes

Here are the teams who have been eliminated from the competition and their take home prize money for participating the tournament: