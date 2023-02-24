Originally announced back in December of 2022, Ubisoft revealed more details about BLAST R6, the new circuit and format for Rainbow Six Siege esports.

In partnership with BLAST, Ubisoft is launching the new global esports circuit for Rainbow Six Siege. This change is part of the multi-year partnership between Ubisoft and BLAST. BLAST R6 will launch on March 6, 2023, and is also the start of Season 2023.

There will be three major international events this season for Rainbow Six Siege. The first is in May of 2023. To conclude Stage 1, and to hold the first Major of the season, BLAST R6 will welcome fans and teams to Copenhagen, Denmark, the hometown of BLAST. Then, on November 2023, BLAST R6 will head on over to the United States, where the second Major of the season will take place. Finally, For the Six Invitational 2024, all qualifying teams and their fans will be heading over to Brazil to crown the World Champions.

Now, let’s talk about the new format of the Majors. There will be a new competitive structure, divided into three phases. The first phase will gather 16 teams, coming from a total of 9 regions. The top eight teams will move on to the second phase, joining eight other teams directly qualified during their closed leagues, The second phase will see these 16 teams compete. The top 8 teams will qualify for the Playoffs. These teams will get the chance to become the Major Champions and win part of the USD $750,000 prize pool.

Teams can qualify either through the Opens or in the closed leagues in their respective regions. As mentioned above, there will be a total of nine regions, each with their respective number of qualified teams:

Europe: 4 teams 1 team from the Major EU Last Chance Qualifier will qualify for the first phase of the Major 1 team from the EU League will reach the first phase of the Major 2 teams from the EU League will qualify for the second phase of the Major

North America: 4 teams 1 team from the Major NA Last Chance Qualifier will qualify for the first phase of the Major 1 team from the NA League will reach the first phase of the Major 2 teams from the NA League will qualify for the second phase of the Major

Brazil: 4 teams 1 team from the Major Brazil Last Chance Qualifier will qualify for the first phase of the Major 1 team from the Brazil League will reach the first phase of the Major 2 teams from the Brazil League will qualify for the second phase of the Major

Japan: 3 teams 1 team from the Major Japan Last Chance Qualifier will qualify for the first phase of the Major 1 team from the Japan League will reach the first phase of the Major 2 teams from the Japan League will qualify for the second phase of the Major

South Korea: 3 teams 1 team from the Major South Korea Last Chance Qualifier will qualify for the first phase of the Major 1 team from the South Korea League will reach the first phase of the Major 2 teams from the South Korea League will qualify for the second phase of the Major

Hispanic Latin America: 2 teams 1 team from the Major LATAM Last Chance Qualifier will qualify for the first phase of the Major 1 team from the LATAM League will reach the first phase of the Major

Asia: 2 teams 2 teams from the Major Asia Last Chance Qualifier will qualify for the first phase of the Major

Oceania: 1 team 1 team from the Oceania League will qualify for the first phase of the Major

MENA (Middle East, North Africa): 1 team 1 team from the Mena League will qualify for the first phase of the Major



Players can find more details about the Opens And Leagues on the official post for BLAST R6 esports.

The top 20 teams at the end of the season will qualify for the Six Invitational. Alongside the change in format comes an adjustment in the Six Invitational Point System, which decides which teams get to compete:

Scoring points in the region In each stage, teams will be ranked based on their performance in their Major qualifiers The top eight teams in each region will get points for the Six Invitational

Scoring points in the Majors Teams will score points based on their performance in the Majors The 24 teams participating in the Majors will score points based on their final ranking.



The scores will then be added together to see which teams will compete in the Six Invitational. More details regarding the detailed competitive format, playdays, and more will release in the coming months.

That’s all the information we have about the Blast R6 esports.