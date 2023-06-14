The Portland Trail Blazers can go in a variety of different directions during the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Blazers have 10 players who could return for them in the 2023-24 season, according to Spotrac. Guards Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons and center Jusuf Nurkic highlight the potential returnees for Portland for next season. Forward Kevin Knox is on a team option for the 2023-24 season. Forwards Jerami Grant, Justise Winslow and Drew Eubanks are listed as unrestricted free agents for the 2023 offseason.

Portland holds the No. 3, 23 and 43 selections in the upcoming NBA Draft. The Trail Blazers may be able to select G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson at No. 3 to continue their excellence in point guard play before moving on to potential role players or diamonds in the rough later in the draft.

Who are some players the Blazers should avoid with the No. 23 pick?

Ben Sheppard

If the Blazers needed extra scoring and a player who could add some extra depth at the two, Sheppard would be an option to look out for at No. 23.

Sheppard, a four-year veteran with the Belmont Bruins, showed major signs of improvement between his freshman and senior seasons. He went from scoring 2.9 points in 10.8 minutes per game during the 2019-20 season to 18.8 in 34.3 minutes per outing, good enough to lead the Bruins in scoring last season.

Sheppard recently worked out with the Indiana Pacers, showcasing his abilities on the court and sitting down for a one-on-one interview.

“I feel like I’ve flown under the radar for most of my life in basketball, honestly,” Sheppard said, via The Rookie Wire. “I always have a chip on my shoulder. I’m a hard worker. I’m super competitive, and I try to let that show in my workouts. It is what I’m here for.

“I believe that I can play with the best of them so I’m just trying to be myself, not do anything out of the ordinary and just play my game.”

But the Blazers have more than enough depth at the two.

They invested their 2018 and 2022 first-round picks in shooting guards. Simons, the No. 24 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, played and started in 62 games for Portland last season as he continues to blossom into a fantastic scoring option alongside Lillard. The team spent its No. 7 pick in last year's draft on Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe, who played in 80 games and started in 15 for Portland last season.

The Blazers will likely need to invest in a player who can contribute at either the four or the five with their later first-round pick if it isn't used in a potential trade for a more experienced veteran.

Nurkic is the only center listed on Spotrac's 2023-24 Salary Cap grid for the Blazers. Forward Trendon Watford is the only listed power forward. Portland will have the Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level and, if they need it, the Bi-Annual exceptions, but the two can only get a team so far when looking for quality options.

Portland could try their hand at a riskier selections with their later pick if they feel they can bring in a quality power forward to pair with Nurkic in the front court or if they can re-sign Grant.

If the Blazers were to turn down Knox's team option, Portland can also try investing in a player who can potentially play at both the three and the four. The Ringer's most recent mock draft has the Trail Blazers selecting Marquette forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper at No. 23, while ESPN chose UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Prosper, a former four-star recruit from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, spent one year at Clemson before transferring to Marquette in 2021. He spent two seasons with the Golden Eagles, playing in 68 games and starting in 61. He earned averages of 12.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season. The 6-foot-8-inch forward showed signs of improvement in his 3-point shot, going from 16.7% during his freshman season to 33.9% his junior year.

Prosper can be a solid contributor on defense and provide a spark off the bench, as he detailed in a one-on-one interview with the Pacers on Wednesday.

“The biggest thing I'm trying to show them is I'm the guy I can bring a spark to a team,” Prosper said when asked what he was trying to showcase during the pre-draft process, via The Pacers. “Especially defensively, a guy that can come in, guard multiple positions. A guy that's going to lift the energy on the floor up.

“On offense, a guy that can stretch the floor, knock down open shots, cut, finish, play in transition. All different things. I want to show teams I can be a reliable two-way player.”