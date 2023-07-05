The Portland Trail Blazers revealed their 2023 NBA Summer League schedule last week.

The team will feature plenty of talented options from Portland's roster and beyond. Guard Keon Johnson and forward Jabari Walker both earned minutes during the 2022-23 season, while three players were welcomed onto the Blazers roster via the 2023 NBA Draft.

Portland went 4-1 during last year's Summer League behind a roster that featured Walker, Johnson and guard Shaedon Sharpe. Guard Brandon Williams scored 22 points as the Trail Blazers earned an 85-77 victory over the New York Knicks to claim the 2022 Summer League Championship. Forward Trendon Watford added on 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals in the championship game.

Who are some players to look out for during the Blazers' 2023 Summer League run?

Scoot Henderson

Henderson, the No. 3 selection in the 2023 NBA Draft, will have plenty to prove when he enters the 2023 NBA Summer League.

The 6-foot-2 guard had a successful season with G League Ignite before declared for the NBA Draft. He averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game during the 25 games he played between the G League's regular season and its Winter Showcase. Henderson played alongside now-San Antonio Spurs guard Sidy Cissiko, Indiana Pacers guard Mojave King and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Leonard Miller.

Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin had high praise for the former five-star recruit.

“I think I would say, especially to Scoot as a 19 year-old, he’s not your normal 19 year-old,” Cronin said, via NBA.com. “This is a special, special player that is of course going to need some time to adjust to the NBA, but he’s already been playing professionally for two year.

“He’s ubertalented, he’s not going to take too long to find his stride. So he’s a little unique in that regard. I understand what Dame meant by the average 19 year-old, I would argue Scoot is anything but average.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Henderson will gain valuable reps with some of his new teammates in the Summer League. If he has the skill Cronin highlighted, he can be an important part of the Blazers' Summer League roster and beyond.

Kris Murray

Murray was taken with the No. 23 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Murray was officially signed by Portland on Saturday. The former Iowa forward saw massive signs of improvement during his three seasons with the Hawkeyes. He saw his averages improve from 9.7 points per game during his sophomore season to 20.2 in his junior year. His rebounds per game went from 4.3 to 7.9. While his 3-point shot fluctuated during his time with the Hawkeyes, he ended his college career with a comfortable 35% from the 3-point line.

“I think for me, it’s just my versatility, offensively and defensively,” Murray said when asked how he expected to impact the team in his rookie season, via NBA.com. “I feel like I can guard multiple positions and play multiple positions. Definitely my basketball IQ. I just think I’m a low mistake kind of guy. Definitely going to grow with these guys these next few months and just get better.”

Murray can be a solid fit at either forward spot if the talent he showcased at Iowa can translate to this year's Summer League.

Shaedon Sharpe

How will Sharpe fare during his second Summer League appearance?

Sharpe played in 80 games and started in 15 for Portland last season. He averaged 9.9 points, three rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. The 6-foot-6 guard scored 20 points or more nine times last season, including a 30-point performance in a late-March loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Sharpe could provide extra veteran experience to a roster that features a few returning faces. If he can find ways to work with Henderson and Murray, he can have an easier transition into the second season of his NBA career on a Portland roster that features a mix of blossoming and veteran talent.