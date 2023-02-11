The Portland Trail Blazers appeared to have righted the ship following a down 2021-22 season following Damian Lillard’s season-ending abdominal injury. Adding Jerami Grant to a Lillard, Anfernee Simons, and Jusuf Nurkic-led core looked like a stroke of genius, especially as the Blazers came out of the gates scorching hot.

However, the all-too-familiar apparition of Blazers injury woes came to haunt them once more. Lillard missed a stretch of games, and the Blazers blew a few winnable games against tough opposition as they slowly tumbled down the congested Western Conference playoff picture.

Damian Lillard’s presence alone guarantees that the Blazers remain semi-competitive nonetheless. Thus, despite their drop-off, they very much remain in the thick of the playoff hunt. If anything, the Blazers needed to add depth, particularly on the frontcourt, with Jusuf Nurkic currently nursing a calf injury. That should help Portland maximize Lillard’s stellar play as of late, as Dame has been carrying the franchise he so loves on his back in a manner reminiscent of his carry job during the 2019-20 campaign.

Instead, the Blazers decided to semi-punt on the season, trading away two valuable role players in Josh Hart and Gary Payton II for a haul of Cam Reddish, Kevin Knox, Matisse Thybulle, a 2023 first-rounder from the New York Knicks, and a plethora of second-round picks.

While Thybulle could be a useful defensive piece alongside Lillard, Reddish and Knox have both failed to impress at their previous stops. These three, simply put, are not better players than either Hart or Payton. The picks they received are helpful for sure. But for a Blazers fan, it’s hard to come to the conclusion that their team got better following these trades.

Nevertheless, selling off on Josh Hart (an impending free agent) and Gary Payton II (a recent free agent acquisition) aren’t bad moves on their own. But a closer look towards the Blazers’ dealings show that they made a serious blunder amid all the trade noise.

Blazers 2023 NBA trade deadline mistake: Failing to disclose the true severity of Gary Payton II’s core injury

Following a strong 2021-22 season with the reigning champion Golden State Warriors, Gary Payton II, a man who has bounced around the fringes of the NBA for so long, was able to secure a three-year, $26 million deal with the Blazers. The Warriors did not want to let Payton go; his defense, hustle, and timely shot-making all proved valuable as the Warriors unexpectedly claimed their fourth ring of the past decade.

All in all, landing with the Blazers was far from the worst outcome in the world for the 30-year old guard. For a team built around two score-first guards, Payton’s defense-first game was sure to play a prominent role. Never mind that Payton missed the Blazers’ first 35 games due to a core muscle injury; once he was off the mend, he was sure to provide a spark the Blazers so desperately need.

And for the most part, Payton has done what the Blazers thought he would do when they signed him. But with the Blazers deciding to recoup assets for some pieces that don’t make too much sense for a middling team, it wasn’t the worst idea in the world for Portland to give up on their offseason acquisition not even a year after signing him.

But that’s where crap starts hitting the fan. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Payton failed his physical with the Warriors; the difference between the Dubs and the Blazers’ evaluation of the 30-year old guard’s health was night and day. The Warriors’ medical staff couldn’t fathom how Payton was playing through the injury while Blazers general manager Joe Cronin said that they wouldn’t allow him to play if he wasn’t medically cleared.

As a result, the trade is now at risk of being scrapped altogether. That won’t be a good outcome for any team involved in the four-team trade. It’s hard to imagine the Warriors, Detroit Pistons, and Atlanta Hawks jumping for joy following this unfortunate turn of events.

Of course, this is not to say that the Blazers did this on purpose. But it’s difficult to feel too much sympathy for the Blazers in this scenario. If the reports are correct and the Blazers, indeed, were forcing Payton to play through the pain by making him take a strong painkiller called Toradol, then that is malpractice. There’s no use in sugarcoating things.

Not only might this put off prospective trade partners in the future, it might also further dampen the Blazers’ chances of acquiring impact players via free agency. After all, who would want to play for a franchise that might be putting their players at risk of further injury?