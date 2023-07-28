The Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard trade has not happened yet. Lillard requested a trade on July 2nd; it is July 27th, nearly four weeks after the request, and it is crickets on the trade front. Perhaps it is posturing to try to gain leverage in negotiations. Maybe they just don't like whatever is being offered to them. But they should go ahead and make the best deal they can before the 2023-24 regular season begins. There is just too much at stake.

No one should want this cloud of uncertainty hanging over them in training camp. Would Lillard even show up? Would the Blazers fine him if he doesn't show up? Does the organization want to have a young roster to have to deal with that type of distraction? Additionally, an injury in season to Damian Lillard would completely crater any and all trade talks. No one wants that under any circumstances. Would the Blazers hold him out of games to make sure he's healthy if he isn't traded before the season?

Pass the Torch

The point is that the Damian Lillard era is over. The writing is on the wall and everybody knows it. It is time to move on now and it is best to get a trade done in the offseason than in the regular season. The Blazers shouldn't waste any time or energy tending to a matter they don't need to waste time or energy on. This team is rebuilding and doesn't have a competitive team around Lillard save for Jerami Grant. They need to be bad to keep adding to this young core they've assembled. That core needs reps, reps that could go by the wayside to someone who doesn't want to be there if this stalls out into the regular season. Scoot Henderson was electric in his lone Summer League appearance. Why stunt his development when you don't need to? Every game is a precious learning experience.

Scoot Henderson Summer League pic.twitter.com/YRLvLDJpYm — Savant Hoops (@SavantHoops) July 18, 2023

Shaedon Sharpe averaged 23.7 points per game on just under 46% shooting from the field in his final 10 games without Lillard on the court, but he needs to further develop his game as well.

Shaedon Sharpe with the best game of his young career, 29 points on 9-13 shooting. Averaging 26.5 since Dame got shut down, still only 19. pic.twitter.com/DNV27u12BR — Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) March 27, 2023

Time for the Future

Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and Anfernee Simons, as well as Kris Murray and Rayan Rupert are the future of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Damian Lillard is the one piece that tilts this Blazers roster off balance. If this drags into the season, then this cloud of a trade request will hang over the franchise until it is done. That could create quite a distraction, especially for a young team with a whole crew of players trying to get their feet wet in the NBA.

On top of that, if Lillard is on the Blazers' roster, is he going to play? Would the Blazers even want him to play so they can give their younger guards more reps and make sure he doesn't get injured? That concern may be minute, but weird things happen all the time in the NBA, and if this trade saga drags into the regular season, it's going to be the Blazers and their young roster that are going to have to deal with this. Not Damian Lillard.

There are so many questions and concerns that the Portland Trail Blazers don't need to invite. The need for leverage is important, but so is doing the right thing for your franchise. That would be to move on. The Blazers need to move on. Lillard needs to move on. Everyone's needs get satisfied. Get this trade done already.