By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Damian Lillard is the new king of buckets for the Portland Trail Blazers franchise after surpassing Clyde Drexler for the most points in Blazers history. It wasn’t just big news within the team and for its supporters, though. Lillard’s historic accomplishment, as other superstars outside of Portland sent out congratulatory greetings for the Blazers spitfire guard.

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors each had heartfelt messages for Lillard. Some of Lillard’s former teammates with the Blazers also congratulated him, with Nicolas Batum, Robin Lopez, and Will Barton recognizing the incredible feat pulled off by Lillard.

Love and congratulations from across the league for Trail Blazers all-time leading scorer, @Dame_Lillard ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ne1oFbm5vw — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) December 26, 2022

It needs to be said that Green’s message to Lillard stands out because he really took time to put context into how amazing the Blazers guard’s ascent to basketball superstardom is, mentioning that Lillard was just a lightly-recruited talent out of Oakland and had to play in a mid-major program at Weber State but still managed to become a superstar in the greatest basketball league on the planet.

Lillard broke Drexler’s record (18,040) during the Blazers’ game last week against the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road in which he scored 28 points on 9-for-17 shooting from the field.

Lillard is still just 32 years old and is under contract with the Blazers until at least the end o the 2024-25 NBA season, so there are still plenty of points to be added on his total with the franchise.

So far in the 2022-23 NBA season, Lillard is averaging 27.5 points per game.