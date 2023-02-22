Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard busted out the infamous Dame Time celebration a couple of times during the recently concluded NBA All-Star weekend. Dame hit his famed celly after bagging the NBA 3-Point Contest trophy for the first time in his career on Saturday night. The following day, Lillard busted it out again after hitting the game-winner for Team Giannis in the NBA All-Star Game.

As it turns out, the Dame Time celebration should have made an appearance even before Lillard graced the All-Star festivities. New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado admitted that he wanted to hit the celly after draining a game-winning triple in the NBA Rising Stars Game. Alvarado asked Dame straight up if he had permission to do so, and the Blazers star responded in an affirmative manner:

“I would’ve respected it. You should’ve did it,” Lillard said. “I just don’t like when people do it when they playing against me, and they be trying to show me up. You should’ve did it.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"I would've respected it. You should've did it. I just don't like when people do it against me, they be trying to show me up." Jose Alvarado got the green light from Damian Lillard to use the 'Dame Time' celebration 👉🏽⌚️ pic.twitter.com/7QePuDipB8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 22, 2023

Nothing but love and respect from these two gentlemen here. Damian Lillard did send out a bit of a warning about using the Dame Time celebration against him, but otherwise, Alvarado is good to go.

One thing you can say for sure is that Jose Alvarado enjoyed his time during the All-Star weekend. Not only did he lead his squad to the Rising Stars title, but he also ended up crashing at least a couple of interviews throughout the festivities. Alvarado made a bet with Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell right before the former’s game-winner, and he decided to stake his claim right in the middle of one of Mitchell’s press interviews — just like he did here with Dame.