Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard couldn’t help but troll Joel Embiid on Saturday after the Philadelphia 76ers center tried to sell a foul in Game 1 of the NBA playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets.

Midway through the third quarter, Embiid muscled his way to the rim and tried to throw down a massive dunk. Unfortunately, while he was midair, Embiid was hit on the face by Dorian Finney-Smith. The Sixers star missed the dunk, but a foul was called on DFS.

What Lillard found funny, however, was the fact that Embiid looked at his dunk first to check if it went in. The Blazers guard then noted how the Sixers’ top-scorer tried to sell the foul and make it look like a flagrant-worthy offense by acting like he was hurt in the process.

“Embiid looked back to see if it went in and then tried to sell the flagrant,” Lillard wrote on Twitter along with some laughing emojis.

To be fair, it’s definitely a hilarious turn of events. Joel Embiid was definitely fouled and got the whistle, though it’s questionable if he was even hurt by the hit at all. He didn’t even got bothered by it on his way to the rim.

Before anyone accuses Damian Lillard of being a Joel Embiid hater, however, it should be remembered that the Blazers leader previously endorsed the Sixers big man as the real MVP of the 2022-23 season. He’s just having fun here, and there’s nothing wrong with some good old ribbing.