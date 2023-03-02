Damian Lillard has done some amazing things on the court while in a Portland Trail Blazers uniform and for a while terry stotts had a front row seat. Stotts was the Blazers head coach for nine years from 2012-2021. He coached Lillard for all nine of those season, having been hired as head coach the same season Lillard was drafted. It’s safe to say he knows a thing or two about Lillard’s abilities as a player. That’s why the rest of the NBA should take warning when they hear what Stotts had to say to SiriusXM NBA Radio regarding where Lillard is trending this season.

What should we expect out of Damian Lillard and the #Blazers down the stretch? 🏀 Former Blazers Head Coach gives his thoughts #RipCity @RickKamlaSports | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/rvCzvxm2WN — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) March 1, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The thing that comes to mind right now is I think that the NBA, in these next 20 games or whatever they have left, they’re gonna see bubble Dame,” Terry Stotts said. “When we went to the bubble and we had our backs against the wall, he was driven to make the playoffs in the bubble. The odds were against us, but he put on such a performance down in the bubble and got us into the playoffs.”

Through 13 games in the bubble in 2020, Damian Lillard averaged 33.0 points per game, 8.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds. He had two 40 point games, one 50 point game and one 60 point game. This season, with the Blazers fighting for playoff positioning in the tough Western Conference, Lillard has been on a tear and recently etched his name in the NBA history books with a career-high 71 point explosion. If Dame does revert back to his bubble form, the rest of the NBA is in trouble.