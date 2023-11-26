Blazers center Deandre Ayton has been listed as probable for the team's Sunday game against the Bucks after initial injury concerns.

The Portland Trail Blazers have been struggling to start the 2023-24 NBA season, which is not too surprising considering this is a young, inexperienced team with some injury concerns as well. The Blazers have a Sunday game against the Milwaukee Bucks but it looks like they might have a full roster for that matchup. After some initial injury concerns Blazers center Deandre Ayton is now listed as being probable for their game against the Bucks as per Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report.

Deandre Ayton is listed as "probable" for tomorrow in Milwaukee. Chauncey Billups said yesterday at practice that he practiced and would be good to go. Scoot Henderson isn't on the injury report at all. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) November 25, 2023

Deandre Ayton was considered questionable for the Blazers game against the Bucks after sitting out their Nov. 22 matchup against the Utah Jazz due to a back injury. It was the first game this season that Ayton has missed. As per Highkin, he practiced with the team this week and was good to go.

Ayton is in his first season with the Blazers after being a part of the massive Damian Lillard trade before the season began. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns and he spent the first five seasons off is career in a Suns jersey.

This season, Ayton has played in 14 games for the Blazers and has been averaging 12.6 points per game, 10.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 57.4 percent shooting from the field and 77.8 percent shooting from the free throw line.

It's a new opportunity for Ayton to have a larger role on the team than he did with the Suns. The Blazers are currently 4-11 and among the bottom teams in the Western Conference.